Join the Lantern Chain! AVGO's ecosystem of light & hope.

Strengthen the foundation.
Stability Members keep AVGO’s core mission steady and strong. Your support helps maintain long-term presence, empower field partners, and sustain ongoing programs across every AVGO region.
You help keep the fires steady so the mission can flourish.
Fuel expansion.
Growth Members help AVGO widen its reach, strengthen crisis-response capabilities, and support more Fire Keepers and Torch Bearers globally.
Everything in Stability, plus:
You help the light travel farther than it could go alone.
Empower high-impact ministry.
Light Members stand at the heart of AVGO’s mission. Your generosity fuels crisis deployments, medical outreach, clean water systems, and first responder support across multiple nations.
Everything in Stability & Growth, plus:
You help ignite new fires and strengthen outposts of hope around the world.
Shape the future of the mission.
Legacy Members are the sustaining leaders of the Lantern Chain. Your commitment accelerates AVGO’s long-term vision—Keys campus development, global training pathways, expanded crisis-response readiness, and multi-region mission growth.
Everything in all previous tiers, plus:
You help build what future generations of Fire Keepers and Torch Bearers will stand upon.
Support the foundation of the mission.
Stability Partners provide dependable support that strengthens AVGO operations, sustains field programs, and helps us serve communities across the Keys and around the world.
You help stabilize the foundation and create room for growth.
Fuel expansion and deepen community impact.
Growth Partners are strategic allies who help AVGO widen its reach, strengthen crisis-response capabilities, and resource the work of Fire Keepers and Torch Bearers across all regions.
Everything in Stability, plus:
You help extend the Lantern Chain into new communities and multiply AVGO’s impact worldwide.
Shape the future of the Lantern Chain and AVGO’s global mission.
Legacy Partners are transformative organizations who stand with AVGO at the highest level. Their generosity accelerates long-term development, including the Florida Keys campus, global training programs, crisis-response assets, and new outpost launches.
Everything in Stability & Growth, plus:
You help shape the future of AVGO and carry the mission into new regions and generations.
Accessible support for small and growing churches.
The most approachable tier—perfect for smaller congregations or churches stepping into partnership for the first time.
You provide meaningful support while keeping partnership accessible for all churches, regardless of size.
Designed for midsize churches looking for deeper engagement.
This tier includes expanded benefits, ministry collaboration, and reduced-cost opportunities for teams.
Everything in Stability, plus:
You fuel greater mission impact both globally and inside your congregation.
A strategic, high-impact partnership for larger churches or mission-forward congregations.
This tier is crafted for churches able to invest deeply in global mission, leadership development, and the future of the Lantern Chain.
Everything in Stability & Growth, plus:
You help expand AVGO’s global mission while equipping your church to fulfill its calling.
