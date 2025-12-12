Anchor & Vine Global Outreach Inc

Join the Lantern Chain! AVGO's ecosystem of light & hope.

(Public) - Stability
$10

Renews monthly

Strengthen the foundation.
Stability Members keep AVGO’s core mission steady and strong. Your support helps maintain long-term presence, empower field partners, and sustain ongoing programs across every AVGO region.

Stability Members Receive:

  • AVGO Lantern Bracelet (welcome gift)
  • Monthly “Field Notes” updates with stories and photos from AVGO program locations
  • Early access to mission trip applications and volunteer opportunities
  • Invitations to member-only livestreams with AVGO leadership
  • Your name added to the Lantern Chain registry as a foundational supporter

You help keep the fires steady so the mission can flourish.

(Public) - Growth
$30

Renews monthly

Fuel expansion.
Growth Members help AVGO widen its reach, strengthen crisis-response capabilities, and support more Fire Keepers and Torch Bearers globally.

Growth Members Receive:

Everything in Stability, plus:

  • AVGO T-Shirt (exclusive to Growth Members)
  • Quarterly Impact Reports with deeper stories and measurable outcomes
  • Exclusive early access to AVGO merchandise drops and limited-edition Lantern Chain collectibles
  • Discounts on select AVGO events, trainings, or mission experiences
  • Priority placement for select domestic outreach opportunities

You help the light travel farther than it could go alone.

(Public) - Light
$50

Renews monthly

Empower high-impact ministry.
Light Members stand at the heart of AVGO’s mission. Your generosity fuels crisis deployments, medical outreach, clean water systems, and first responder support across multiple nations.

Light Members Receive:

Everything in Stability & Growth, plus:

  • Premium AVGO Branded Drinkware
  • Additional special gifts throughout the year (Lantern Chain collectibles or experience-based surprises)
  • A yearly behind-the-scenes video briefing from AVGO leadership
  • VIP early access to mission experience sign-ups and Keys-based events
  • Recognition within the Lantern Garden at the AVGO Experience Center
  • Priority access to Torch Bearer training previews and special initiatives

You help ignite new fires and strengthen outposts of hope around the world.

(Public) - Legacy
$100

Renews monthly

Shape the future of the mission.
Legacy Members are the sustaining leaders of the Lantern Chain. Your commitment accelerates AVGO’s long-term vision—Keys campus development, global training pathways, expanded crisis-response readiness, and multi-region mission growth.

Legacy Members Receive:

Everything in all previous tiers, plus:

  • Custom AVGO Cooler (premium, Legacy-tier exclusive)
  • Annual Legacy Gathering invitation (digital or in-person when available)
  • First-priority access to mission trips, special events, and new AVGO initiatives
  • Exclusive Legacy updates with strategic insights into future programs and expansion
  • Special recognition at AVGO’s Experience Center and annual events

You help build what future generations of Fire Keepers and Torch Bearers will stand upon.

(Business) - Stability
$100

Renews monthly

Support the foundation of the mission.
Stability Partners provide dependable support that strengthens AVGO operations, sustains field programs, and helps us serve communities across the Keys and around the world.

Stability Partners Receive:

  • AVGO Partnership Certificate for display
  • Recognition on the AVGO website as a Stability Partner
  • Quarterly Impact Reports with field stories and outcomes
  • AVGO Office Display Gift
  • Early access to AVGO events, service opportunities, and community initiatives

You help stabilize the foundation and create room for growth.

(Business) - Growth
$275

Renews monthly

Fuel expansion and deepen community impact.
Growth Partners are strategic allies who help AVGO widen its reach, strengthen crisis-response capabilities, and resource the work of Fire Keepers and Torch Bearers across all regions.

Growth Partners Receive:

Everything in Stability, plus:

  • AVGO Merch Bundle for staff or volunteers (mid-tier exclusive)
  • Recognition at AVGO events and on select printed materials
  • Placement on the AVGO Digital Partner Wall
  • Priority scheduling for partnership service projects and outreach collaborations
  • Invitations to exclusive Leadership Briefings with AVGO’s executive team
  • Early access to mission experiences, trainings, and special initiatives

You help extend the Lantern Chain into new communities and multiply AVGO’s impact worldwide.

(Business) - Legacy
$500

Renews monthly

Shape the future of the Lantern Chain and AVGO’s global mission.
Legacy Partners are transformative organizations who stand with AVGO at the highest level. Their generosity accelerates long-term development, including the Florida Keys campus, global training programs, crisis-response assets, and new outpost launches.

Legacy Partners Receive:

Everything in Stability & Growth, plus:

  • Custom AVGO Branded Cooler + Merch (Legacy Partner exclusive)
  • Premium recognition at the AVGO Experience Center, annual Gala, and major events
  • First-priority collaboration opportunities, including co-branded projects and outreach events
  • Annual Legacy Partner Strategic Briefing with AVGO leadership
  • Priority booking access + DISCOUNT for mission trips, service days, and future facility rentals
  • Dedicated social media spotlight featuring your business/organization’s impact
  • Special Legacy Partner Welcome Gift, curated to celebrate your partnership

You help shape the future of AVGO and carry the mission into new regions and generations.

(Church/Non-Profit) - Stability
$50

Renews monthly

Accessible support for small and growing churches.
The most approachable tier—perfect for smaller congregations or churches stepping into partnership for the first time.

Stability Church Partners Receive:

  • AVGO Church Partnership Certificate
  • Quarterly Impact Reports for sharing with your congregation
  • AVGO Lantern Bracelet Bundle for pastors or mission leaders
  • Recognition on AVGO’s website as a Stability Partner
  • Access to local AVGO volunteer opportunities
  • Invitation to quarterly prayer & mission updates

You provide meaningful support while keeping partnership accessible for all churches, regardless of size.

(Church/Non-Profit) - Growth
$200

Renews monthly

Designed for midsize churches looking for deeper engagement.
This tier includes expanded benefits, ministry collaboration, and reduced-cost opportunities for teams.

Growth Church Partners Receive:

Everything in Stability, plus:

  • AVGO T-Shirt Bundle for staff/youth/outreach leaders
  • Group Discounts on AVGO mission trips, Keys Experience trips, and training events
  • One AVGO participation opportunity per year
    (speaking, service participation, youth event, missions Sunday, testimony sharing)
  • Priority scheduling for joint outreach projects
  • Invitations to leadership briefings with AVGO leadership
  • Early access to major AVGO events and initiatives

You fuel greater mission impact both globally and inside your congregation.

(Church/Non-Profit) - Legacy
$500

Renews monthly

A strategic, high-impact partnership for larger churches or mission-forward congregations.
This tier is crafted for churches able to invest deeply in global mission, leadership development, and the future of the Lantern Chain.

Legacy Church Partners Receive:

Everything in Stability & Growth, plus:

  • Custom AVGO Branded Cooler (Legacy exclusive gift)
  • Church-wide Discounts for groups attending AVGO trips or Keys experiences
  • Two AVGO participation opportunities per year
    (Sundays, retreats, youth or leadership training weekends, special events, conferences)
  • Priority access to Torch Bearer training for church leaders
  • Featured recognition at the AVGO Experience Center and annual events
  • Dedicated social media spotlight, celebrating your church’s global partnership
  • Annual Strategic Briefing with AVGO leadership for pastors/elders
  • Special Legacy Welcome Gift for your pastoral team

You help expand AVGO’s global mission while equipping your church to fulfill its calling.

