The Madison-Lincoln Initiative

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The Madison-Lincoln Initiative

About the memberships

Join The Madison-Lincoln Initiative Today

Founding Member
$100

Valid until May 11, 2027

Only 100 memberships available in this category. Will be discontinued as soon as maximum is reached.

Supporting Member
$150

Valid until May 11, 2027

Educator Member
$20

Valid until May 11, 2027

Available to current or retired educators. If you work or have worked at a school, college, university, or school district, regardless of capacity (teacher, administrator, coach, facilities, health services, clerical, etc.), you are eligible for this category.

Student Member
$10

Valid until May 11, 2027

Available to full time high school and college students. Please email photo of student ID to [email protected].

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