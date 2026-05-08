Join The Madison-Lincoln Initiative Today

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About the memberships
Valid until May 11, 2027
Only 100 memberships available in this category. Will be discontinued as soon as maximum is reached.
Valid until May 11, 2027
Valid until May 11, 2027
Available to current or retired educators. If you work or have worked at a school, college, university, or school district, regardless of capacity (teacher, administrator, coach, facilities, health services, clerical, etc.), you are eligible for this category.
Valid until May 11, 2027
Available to full time high school and college students. Please email photo of student ID to [email protected].
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