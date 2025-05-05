Join the Movement. Heal the Culture.

Join a purpose-driven movement to heal, empower, and uplift through storytelling, mental health advocacy, and creative community. As a member, you’ll gain exclusive access to events, discounts, behind-the-scenes content, and more. Your membership fuels the future of healing-centered content.
🛠 Creator Member – $149/year
$149
For creatives, healers, and changemakers who want to level up.
Includes all Base perks, plus:
• Access to Creator Labs (monthly digital workshops)
• Priority pitching for EudaimoniaTV content
• Monthly content idea drop & media strategy tips
• 10% off media production services
👑 Founding Patron – $299/year
$299
For VIP supporters who want to help build the legacy.
Includes all Creator perks, plus:
• Your name printed in select publications as a supporter
• Free ticket to our annual in-person summit or pop-up
• Quarterly 1-on-1 strategy call with a team member
• 1 featured shoutout on social media
🦸 Lifetime Hero – $999/year
$999
For those who want to make a long-term impact and be part of our legacy.
Includes everything above, plus:
• Lifetime access (no renewal needed)
• Special Lifetime Hero badge & plaque
• Lifetime discount on merch + services
• First-in-line access to pilot programs and VIP events
