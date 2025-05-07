Sol Nation Inc

Join the Movement: Sol Nation Membership Program 2025

Seed Level
$25

Valid for one year

For those beginning their journey into climate justice. Benefits: Welcome digital toolkit: "Intro to Environmental & Climate Justice" | Monthly climate justice action alerts | Member-only newsletter with community spotlights and campaign updates Your impact: Helps us provide materials for environmental literacy workshops in frontline communities.
Root Level
$75

Valid for one year

For those ready to deepen their commitment to community and change. Benefits: All Seed Level benefits Early access to Sol Nation events and webinars | Invitations to exclusive members-only virtual roundtables with thought leaders | 10% discount on Sol Nation merchandise Your impact: Supports youth-led climate action projects and local organizing for clean energy justice.
Canopy Level
$100

Valid for one year

For leaders and changemakers investing in long-term climate justice. Benefits: All Root Level benefits | VIP access to annual Sol Summit | Free Sol Nation swag pack (tote, water bottle, stickers) | Named recognition in Sol Nation’s annual report | Opportunity to co-create and sponsor community-based campaigns Your impact: Funds long-term advocacy efforts, community solar initiatives, and justice-centered policy work.
