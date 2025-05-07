Join the Movement: Sol Nation Membership Program 2025
Seed Level
$25
Valid for one year
For those beginning their journey into climate justice.
Benefits:
Welcome digital toolkit: "Intro to Environmental & Climate Justice" | Monthly climate justice action alerts | Member-only newsletter with community spotlights and campaign updates
Your impact: Helps us provide materials for environmental literacy workshops in frontline communities.
Root Level
$75
Valid for one year
For those ready to deepen their commitment to community and change.
Benefits:
All Seed Level benefits
Early access to Sol Nation events and webinars | Invitations to exclusive members-only virtual roundtables with thought leaders | 10% discount on Sol Nation merchandise
Your impact: Supports youth-led climate action projects and local organizing for clean energy justice.
Canopy Level
$100
Valid for one year
For leaders and changemakers investing in long-term climate justice.
Benefits:
All Root Level benefits | VIP access to annual Sol Summit | Free Sol Nation swag pack (tote, water bottle, stickers) | Named recognition in Sol Nation’s annual report | Opportunity to co-create and sponsor community-based campaigns
Your impact: Funds long-term advocacy efforts, community solar initiatives, and justice-centered policy work.
