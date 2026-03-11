Become an Honorary LPK NJROTC Member!

Gifting $1000 to our program a year is an amazing gift for us - this generosity would be set aside so we can start making plans to send some of our cadets on larger trips, such as Washington DC or San Diego, CA for a truly educational experience with the Navy. We thank you for supporting our cadets and helping them experience and learn outside of the classroom.





As a small token of our appreciation, you will receive a gift of a LPK NJROTC fleece jacket. You will also have your name noted as a Golden supporter on our website, as well as having 4 tickets reserved for you to join us for our Awards Night in April.



