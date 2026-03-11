Become an Honorary LPK NJROTC Member!

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1
As a Bronze Member your donation is equivelant to a cadet's dues for a year which includes PT gear, classroom supplies, participation in CPO events, and more - your generosity can support a cadet who may be in financial need. To show a small token of our appreciation, you will receive a thank you gift of a metal LPK NJROTC water bottle, your name noted as a Bronze supporter on our website, as well as having 2 tickets reserved for you to join us for our Awards Night in April.
Renews yearly on: July 1
As a Silver Member your donation will cover the cost of a cadet attending Leadership Academy or Sailing Academy, or help send 2 cadets to Parris Island. As a small token of our appreciation, you will receive an LPK NJROTC shirt from the school of your choice (Lassiter, Pope or Kell), your name noted as a Silver supporter on our website, as well as having 2 tickets reserved for you to join us for our Awards Night in April.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Gifting $1000 to our program a year is an amazing gift for us - this generosity would be set aside so we can start making plans to send some of our cadets on larger trips, such as Washington DC or San Diego, CA for a truly educational experience with the Navy. We thank you for supporting our cadets and helping them experience and learn outside of the classroom.
As a small token of our appreciation, you will receive a gift of a LPK NJROTC fleece jacket. You will also have your name noted as a Golden supporter on our website, as well as having 4 tickets reserved for you to join us for our Awards Night in April.
Renews yearly on: July 1
Gifting $1500 to our program a year is an amazing gift for us - we can save towards sending cadets on larger trips, or split it to help sponsor cadets to go to a Leadership opportunity to grow their knowledge as a NJROTC cadet. This would also cover the cost of a school district bus to take our Drill team to one of their competitions.
As a Platinum Member you will receive a thank you gift of a metal LPK NJROTC water bottle, shirt, and fleece jacket. Your name will be noted as a Platinum Supporter on our website, as well as having 4 tickets reserved for you to join us for our Awards Night in April.
Renews yearly on: July 1
If you would like to setup an annual donation for an amount of your choosing, we are more than happy to let you do so. Your Annual Membership will include 2 tickets reserved for you to join us for our Awards Night in April.
Tax receipts do not automatically generate with this type of payment, please let us know on the next page if you would like a tax receipt for this donation.
Renews monthly
If you would like to setup a monthly donation for an amount of your choosing, you are welcome to do so. We will not let your kindness go to waste as there are always things that we can put money towards. Your Monthly Membership will include 2 tickets reserved for you to join us for our Awards Night in April
Tax receipts do not automatically generate with this type of payment, please let us know on the next page if you would like a tax receipt for this donation.
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