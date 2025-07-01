Join the Noel Shoe Museum for Sargent & Paris at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Noel Shoe Museum

Sargent & Paris at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

1000 5th Ave

New York, NY 10028, USA

Explore the footwear depicted in painter John Singer Sargent's late 19th century portraits with an exclusive tour for NSM supporters let by Stephanie Herdrich, an expert on Sargent's work and curator of the Sargent & Paris exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
