Join the Pack!

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your support helps provide daily care, enrichment, and educational outreach.
Renews monthly
Your support helps with maintaining a secure and clean environment for the wolf relatives to live.
Renews monthly
You help maintain the pathways, habitats, and educational experiences that connect people with the wolf relatives.
Renews monthly
You are a Nahualli (guardian spirit) of the wolf relatives are are directly providing support food, veterinary care, enrichment activities, and habitat improvements.
Renews monthly
The fire keeper helps maintain the sacred fire where community gathers. You are helping us maintain a sacred space for all to gather and experience.
Renews monthly
The Sacred Hoop represents, all of us, relatives, those helping ensure that knowledge, stewardship, and care continue for future generations. You are providing significant support for the care of the wolf relatives, education programs, conservation efforts, community events, and long-term sustainability.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!