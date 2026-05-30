Cuetlachtepetl Wolf Mountain Education Center

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Cuetlachtepetl Wolf Mountain Education Center

About the memberships

Join the Pack!

Relative
$8

Renews monthly

Your support helps provide daily care, enrichment, and educational outreach.

Sage Carrier
$16

Renews monthly

Your support helps with maintaining a secure and clean environment for the wolf relatives to live.

Keeper of the Trails
$27

Renews monthly

You help maintain the pathways, habitats, and educational experiences that connect people with the wolf relatives.

Nahualli of the Wolves
$33

Renews monthly

You are a Nahualli (guardian spirit) of the wolf relatives are are directly providing support food, veterinary care, enrichment activities, and habitat improvements.

Fire Keeper
$44

Renews monthly

The fire keeper helps maintain the sacred fire where community gathers. You are helping us maintain a sacred space for all to gather and experience.

Sacred Mountain Protector
$62

Renews monthly

The Sacred Hoop represents, all of us, relatives, those helping ensure that knowledge, stewardship, and care continue for future generations. You are providing significant support for the care of the wolf relatives, education programs, conservation efforts, community events, and long-term sustainability.



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