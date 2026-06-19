Join the Point Roberts Makers Guild

About the memberships
Renews monthly
The Tier 3 membership is for community members and makers who do not wish to stock products in the store, but want to enjoy the other benefits of Guild Membership and support the project.
Valid until June 22, 2027
Get one month free when you pre-pay for the year!
The Tier 3 membership is for community members and makers who do not wish to stock products in the store, but want to enjoy the other benefits of Guild Membership and support the project.
No expiration
Application for both Tier 1 (Selling) and Tier 2 (Working) Membership is by application. Please submit your application materials via email to [email protected], or in-person at 1385 Guld Rd.
This fee is non-refundable, but upon approval of your membership will be credited against your monthly membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!