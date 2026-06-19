Several black birds, including a large eagle-like bird in the foreground, fly around bold red text that reads "YOU BELONG HERE" and smaller white text at the bottom that says "OPEN MEMBERSHIP ALL ARE WELCOME."
Resilient Point Roberts

Offered by

Resilient Point Roberts

About the memberships

Join the Point Roberts Makers Guild

Tier 3 (Supporting) Members [monthly payment]
$10

Renews monthly

The Tier 3 membership is for community members and makers who do not wish to stock products in the store, but want to enjoy the other benefits of Guild Membership and support the project.

Tier 3 (Supporting) Members [annual payment]
$110

Valid until June 22, 2027

Get one month free when you pre-pay for the year!

The Tier 3 membership is for community members and makers who do not wish to stock products in the store, but want to enjoy the other benefits of Guild Membership and support the project.

Application fee for Tier 1 & 2 Members
$20

No expiration

Application for both Tier 1 (Selling) and Tier 2 (Working) Membership is by application. Please submit your application materials via email to [email protected], or in-person at 1385 Guld Rd.

This fee is non-refundable, but upon approval of your membership will be credited against your monthly membership.

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