Parkinson's & Red Tulip Movement!

This is a a NO COST sign-up is for the Red Tulip for Parkinson’s Kentucky Specialty License Plate Interest List. The National Parkinson’s Institute is pursuing & has been approved for the creation of a Parkinson’s awareness license plate for the state of Kentucky, featuring the Red Tulip — the international symbol of Parkinson’s disease.





By joining this list, you are simply expressing interest in the idea and helping us demonstrate community support for this proposed specialty plate.





This is not a purchase and does not reserve or guarantee a license plate. There is no cost or financial commitment to join the interest list.





Those who sign up will receive updates on the progress of this initiative, answers to frequently asked questions, and information on how to obtain the plate if it becomes available.





As a thank you for supporting this effort, you will also receive a personalized Red Tulip Movement Membership Card, recognizing you as an early supporter helping bring this meaningful initiative to life.