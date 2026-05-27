Inspirempower New Mexico

Offered by

Inspirempower New Mexico

About the memberships

Join the Resilience Builders

Legacy Builder
$100

Renews monthly

Directly contributes toward scholarships, program expansion, and emergency participant needs.

Empowerment Builder
$50

Renews monthly

Helps fund employment support, transportation, and reentry assistance.

Opportunity Builder
$25

Renews monthly

Supports workforce readiness, life skills, and mentorship programming.

Hope Builder
$10

Renews monthly

Helps provide basic support resources and outreach

Bridge Builder Partner
$1,000

Valid until July 24, 2027

Championing sustainable change, second chances, and community impact at a higher level.

Impact Partner
$500

Valid until July 24, 2027

Investing in long-term transformation, stability, and employment support.

Change Maker Partner
$250

Valid until July 24, 2027

Helping create access to education, mentorship, and workforce readiness.

Community Builder Partner
$100

Valid until July 24, 2027

Supporting encouragement, outreach, and first steps toward restoration

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