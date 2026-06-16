JOIN THE RICEBIRD BOOSTER CLUB 2026!

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About this event
Diamond Member Benefits:
• Streaming advertising package: Your name or Company Logo will appear on Home FOOTBALL games livestreamed by El Campo Athletics.
• 1 free Streaming membership to HUDL (a monthly value of $18)
• 2 Ricebird Sports Passes for all Home Games
• 2 Stadium Seats at Home Football Games
• Invitation to top-tier Member Appreciation meal
• Name/logo on top-tier Member banner
• Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook
Platinum Member Benefits:
• 1 Ricebird Sports Pass for all Home Games
• 2 Stadium Seats at Home Football Games
• Invitation to top-tier Member Appreciation meal
• Name/logo on top-tier Member banner
• Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook
Gold Member Benefits:
• Name/logo on top-tier Member banner • Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook
Be a part of the Videoboard during Ricebird events!
• Your Name or Logo displayed twice each Ricebird Stadium event (1st timeout of each varsity football game half)
• Name/Logo posted on ECISD Athletic Website
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