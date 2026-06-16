JOIN THE RICEBIRD BOOSTER CLUB 2026!

Diamond Member Benefits:

• Streaming advertising package: Your name or Company Logo will appear on Home FOOTBALL games livestreamed by El Campo Athletics.

• 1 free Streaming membership to HUDL (a monthly value of $18)

• 2 Ricebird Sports Passes for all Home Games

• 2 Stadium Seats at Home Football Games

• Invitation to top-tier Member Appreciation meal

• Name/logo on top-tier Member banner

• Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook



