A graphic advertises the Ricebird Booster Club with membership options and a QR code in the foreground, set against a gray background with large "GO RICEBIRDS!" text.
Ricebird Booster Club Inc

Hosted by

Ricebird Booster Club Inc

About this event

JOIN THE RICEBIRD BOOSTER CLUB 2026!

Diamond Membership item
Diamond Membership
$2,500

Diamond Member Benefits:
Streaming advertising package: Your name or Company Logo will appear on Home FOOTBALL games livestreamed by El Campo Athletics.
1 free Streaming membership to HUDL (a monthly value of $18)
2 Ricebird Sports Passes for all Home Games
2 Stadium Seats at Home Football Games
Invitation to top-tier Member Appreciation meal

Name/logo on top-tier Member banner
Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook


Platinum Membership item
Platinum Membership
$1,500

Platinum Member Benefits:
1 Ricebird Sports Pass for all Home Games
2 Stadium Seats at Home Football Games

Invitation to top-tier Member Appreciation meal

Name/logo on top-tier Member banner
Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook

Gold Membership item
Gold Membership
$1,000

Gold Member Benefits:

Name/logo on top-tier Member banner • Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook

Silver item
Silver
$500
Silver Member Benefits: • Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook
Ricebird Member item
Ricebird Member
$250
Ricebird Member Benefits: • Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook
Red Member item
Red Member
$100
Red Member Benefits: • Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook
White Member item
White Member
$50
White Member Benefits: • Name listed in Football Program and on Booster Club website/Facebook
Individual Member item
Individual Member
$20
Membership
VIDEOBOARD ADD-ON! item
VIDEOBOARD ADD-ON!
$500

Be a part of the Videoboard during Ricebird events!

Your Name or Logo displayed twice each Ricebird Stadium event (1st timeout of each varsity football game half)

Name/Logo posted on ECISD Athletic Website

Add a donation for Ricebird Booster Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!