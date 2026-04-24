Join the SAITS4U Community of Future Makers

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Support SAITS4U on a monthly basis and help build consistent, sustainable opportunities for youth ages 10–17. Your monthly membership fuels hands‑on learning, mentorship, and student‑led innovation throughout the year. 🌱✨
Valid until June 18, 2027
Make a year‑long commitment to empowering the next generation. Annual members provide vital support for SAITS4U programs, special events like Future Makers Fest, and expanded access to educational experiences. 🚀🎓
Valid until June 18, 2027
Go deeper in your impact. As an Impact Builder Member, your support helps sustain program growth, student leadership development, and community‑wide initiatives that prepare youth to lead with confidence and purpose. 🌍💡
Valid until June 18, 2027
Champions play a critical role in shaping the future. This level supports scholarships, innovation resources, and transformative learning opportunities for students who need it most. ❤️✨
Valid until June 18, 2027
We believe community should be accessible to all. Choose what you’re able to give and still become a valued member of the SAITS4U Community of Future Makers. Every contribution matters. 💙
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!