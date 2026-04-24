SAITS4U Academy

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SAITS4U Academy

About the memberships

Join the SAITS4U Community of Future Makers

Future Maker Community Member
$10

Renews monthly

Support SAITS4U on a monthly basis and help build consistent, sustainable opportunities for youth ages 10–17. Your monthly membership fuels hands‑on learning, mentorship, and student‑led innovation throughout the year. 🌱✨

Future Maker Annual Member
$100

Valid until June 18, 2027

Make a year‑long commitment to empowering the next generation. Annual members provide vital support for SAITS4U programs, special events like Future Makers Fest, and expanded access to educational experiences. 🚀🎓

Impact Builder Member
$250

Valid until June 18, 2027

 Go deeper in your impact. As an Impact Builder Member, your support helps sustain program growth, student leadership development, and community‑wide initiatives that prepare youth to lead with confidence and purpose. 🌍💡

Champion of Future Makers
$500

Valid until June 18, 2027

 Champions play a critical role in shaping the future. This level supports scholarships, innovation resources, and transformative learning opportunities for students who need it most. ❤️✨

Community Access Membership (Pay What You Can)
Pay what you can

Valid until June 18, 2027

We believe community should be accessible to all. Choose what you’re able to give and still become a valued member of the SAITS4U Community of Future Makers. Every contribution matters. 💙

Add a donation for SAITS4U Academy

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!