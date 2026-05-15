Join the Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: September 30
1 Person for 1 year
Renews yearly on: September 30
2 or more people living at the same address for 1 year
Renews yearly on: September 29
Same as Household
Renews yearly on: September 29
Same as Household
No expiration
Same as Household but no expiration
Renews yearly on: September 29
For students or people not able to pay the full regular amount. Same as an individual membership.
$
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