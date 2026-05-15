Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie

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Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie

About the memberships

Join the Secular Humanists of Western Lake Erie

1 Year Individual Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: September 30

1 Person for 1 year

1 Year Household Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: September 30

2 or more people living at the same address for 1 year

Supporter
$100

Renews yearly on: September 29

Same as Household

Sustaining
$500

Renews yearly on: September 29

Same as Household

Lifetime
$1,000

No expiration

Same as Household but no expiration

Student/Fixed Income
$5

Renews yearly on: September 29

For students or people not able to pay the full regular amount. Same as an individual membership.

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