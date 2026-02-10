Join the Sons of the American Legion - Squadron 72

Become part of a proud tradition of service and patriotism by joining Sons of the American Legion - Squadron 72. As a member, you help honor the legacy of America’s veterans while supporting our community through outreach, events, and volunteer service.





Membership is open to male descendants of U.S. veterans who served honorably. By joining Squadron 72, you’ll connect with dedicated individuals, support veteran-focused programs, and help carry forward the values of duty, honor, and patriotism.





Start your journey with us today, serve your community, honor your heritage, and make a meaningful impact.