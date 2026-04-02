Spartans Baseball of Orlando Inc.

Offered by

Spartans Baseball of Orlando Inc.

About the memberships

Join the Spartans Booster Club

Squad Training Package
$720

Renews monthly

Give our players a dedicated, top-tier space to hone their skills and elevate their game. This cutting-edge facility offers everything they need to train like champions.

This provides up to 15 players access to 2 full-size cages for two hours weekly. We will have the same set schedule, so players never have to worry about cancellations or anyone taking their time slot. Each cage will have a pitching machine, and is fully retractable to provide flexibility within practices. 

Adopt a Player
$205

Renews monthly

This covers the monthly practice fees for one player every month. Please specify if you would like to adopt a specific player.

1 Hour Batting Cage Rental
$50

No expiration

One hour sessions for up to 4 players

Add a donation for Spartans Baseball of Orlando Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!