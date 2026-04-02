Join the Spartans Booster Club

Give our players a dedicated, top-tier space to hone their skills and elevate their game. This cutting-edge facility offers everything they need to train like champions.

This provides up to 15 players access to 2 full-size cages for two hours weekly. We will have the same set schedule, so players never have to worry about cancellations or anyone taking their time slot. Each cage will have a pitching machine, and is fully retractable to provide flexibility within practices.