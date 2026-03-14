Join the Thomistic Artists Guild

About the memberships
Valid until March 16, 2027
The Thomistic Artists Guild annual membership is an invitation to artists who seek to deepen their understanding of Beauty while pursuing the transcendental ideals of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty.
By joining, you enter a dedicated community of practitioners across the seven fine arts, committed to the principles of Integritas, Consonantia, and Claritas.
Valid until March 16, 2027
The Thomistic Artists Guild Student annual membership is an invitation specific students who are artists that seek to deepen their understanding of Beauty while pursuing the transcendental ideals of Truth, Goodness, and Beauty.
By joining, you enter a dedicated community of practitioners across the seven fine arts, committed to the principles of Integritas, Consonantia, and Claritas.
Valid until March 16, 2027
The Thomistic Artists Guild is more than a community of creators; it is a movement to restore beauty to our culture. Our Patron Level membership is designed for those who recognize that great art requires great support—stewards who believe that the seven fine arts are essential to a flourishing society.
By becoming a Patron, you provide the foundational support necessary for our artists to pursue excellence without compromise.
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