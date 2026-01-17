Chamber Of Commerce Of Truth Or Conseq & Sierra County

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Chamber Of Commerce Of Truth Or Conseq & Sierra County

About the memberships

Join the TorC & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce!

1-10 Employees
$150

Valid until April 22, 2027

This membership connects businesses with the local business community through opportunities for visibility, networking, and engagement. It is ideal for businesses seeking to build relationships, stay informed, and participate in Chamber programs and events.

11-25 Employees
$250

Valid until April 22, 2027

This membership supports businesses looking to remain actively engaged in the local business community while strengthening connections and awareness. It is ideal for organizations seeking ongoing involvement, networking opportunities, and community participation.

25-50 Employees
$350

Valid until April 22, 2027

This membership provides a consistent way for businesses to connect with other organizations and community partners through Chamber involvement. It is ideal for businesses seeking collaboration, visibility, and continued engagement within the local business environment.

50+ Employees
$450

Valid until April 22, 2027

This membership supports established organizations seeking consistent engagement with the local business community and opportunities to maintain strong visibility and relationships. It is ideal for organizations focused on collaboration, long-term community involvement, and staying connected to local business initiatives and conversations.

Retail (no employees)
$100

Valid until April 22, 2027

Designed for independently owned retail businesses, this membership provides opportunities for visibility, networking, and community connection without employee-based participation. It is ideal for retail owners seeking customer engagement, local awareness, and meaningful involvement in the business community.

Self-Employed (no employees)
$100

Valid until April 22, 2027

Created for independent professionals, this membership offers connection, credibility, and access to the local business network. It is ideal for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and consultants seeking professional relationships and community recognition.

Short-Term Rental
$50

Valid until April 22, 2027

This membership offers short-term rental owners an opportunity to stay engaged with the local business community through connection and participation. It is ideal for rental owners and operators seeking Chamber affiliation and community involvement.

Nonprofit Organization
$35

Valid until April 22, 2027

This membership connects nonprofit organizations with the business community, supporting awareness, collaboration, and shared community goals. It is ideal for nonprofits focused on building partnerships, increasing visibility, and strengthening community impact.

Friend of the Chamber
$35

Valid until April 22, 2027

This membership allows individuals to support the Chamber’s mission and stay connected to local initiatives and events. It is ideal for community members and supporters who want to contribute to a strong local economy without a business affiliation.

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