Join the TorC & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce!

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
This membership connects businesses with the local business community through opportunities for visibility, networking, and engagement. It is ideal for businesses seeking to build relationships, stay informed, and participate in Chamber programs and events.
Valid until April 22, 2027
This membership supports businesses looking to remain actively engaged in the local business community while strengthening connections and awareness. It is ideal for organizations seeking ongoing involvement, networking opportunities, and community participation.
Valid until April 22, 2027
This membership provides a consistent way for businesses to connect with other organizations and community partners through Chamber involvement. It is ideal for businesses seeking collaboration, visibility, and continued engagement within the local business environment.
Valid until April 22, 2027
This membership supports established organizations seeking consistent engagement with the local business community and opportunities to maintain strong visibility and relationships. It is ideal for organizations focused on collaboration, long-term community involvement, and staying connected to local business initiatives and conversations.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Designed for independently owned retail businesses, this membership provides opportunities for visibility, networking, and community connection without employee-based participation. It is ideal for retail owners seeking customer engagement, local awareness, and meaningful involvement in the business community.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Created for independent professionals, this membership offers connection, credibility, and access to the local business network. It is ideal for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and consultants seeking professional relationships and community recognition.
Valid until April 22, 2027
This membership offers short-term rental owners an opportunity to stay engaged with the local business community through connection and participation. It is ideal for rental owners and operators seeking Chamber affiliation and community involvement.
Valid until April 22, 2027
This membership connects nonprofit organizations with the business community, supporting awareness, collaboration, and shared community goals. It is ideal for nonprofits focused on building partnerships, increasing visibility, and strengthening community impact.
Valid until April 22, 2027
This membership allows individuals to support the Chamber’s mission and stay connected to local initiatives and events. It is ideal for community members and supporters who want to contribute to a strong local economy without a business affiliation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!