Join the Watch

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
A steady first post on the line. Sentinel members provide dependable monthly support that helps sustain the mission year-round. Includes a digital membership card, monthly mission updates, annual member recognition unless you opt out, and early notice of volunteer and service opportunities.
Renews monthly
For those ready to carry the colors forward. Standard Bearer members receive Sentinel benefits, plus quarterly insider updates, expanded annual recognition, and priority notice of key mission opportunities and initiatives.
Renews monthly
For committed supporters who want a deeper role in sustaining the mission. Honor Guard members receive all Standard Bearer benefits, plus invitation to an annual member briefing or mission preview, optional tribute recognition in honor or memory of a veteran, and elevated annual recognition.
Valid until May 10, 2027
A strong annual commitment for those who prefer to stand with the mission through one yearly membership. Includes a digital membership card, annual sustaining member recognition, leadership mission updates, and early notice of ways to support and advance the work throughout the year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!