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About the memberships
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Greetings MVSU Alumni and Friends!
I am pleased to accept the challenge from our New Interim Director of Bands Mr. Kevin Webb to quickly generate 10K before the conclusion of Band Camp.
Join the Webb-elution!
[ ] MVSU BAND SUPPORT FUND RAISER:
Goal: $10,000.00 by 8-30-2026. ALL proceeds benefitting MVSU Band
• Uniform Cleaning
• New Cymbal Purchase (10 Pairs)
• Travel Support/Supplies
[ ] Join the Webb-elution! list below with a $50.00 Donation: Any amount will HELP.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/join-the-webb-elution-mvsu-band-fall-2026-fundraiser
1. Dr. Marcellars Mason
2. Kevin Webb
3. Famous Amos
4. Maurice White
5. Marcus Spinks
6. Rhamarcus Lee
7. Dr. Damien Sinclair
8. Kenyetta Sinclair
9. Glen Davis
10. Alvin Archie
11. India Gresham
12. Dewecia Carter
13. Dr. Morris Stanton
14. Jasper L. Massey
15. Marcus Spinks
16. Dr. Ed Morse
17. Dr. Rickey Thigpen
18. Emerson Colvin
19. Nedra Sims
20. Anna Prophet
21. Reese Walker
22. Louis Dennis Jr.
23. Louis Dennis Jr.
24. Carlos Prudhomme
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50. - 200
Join the Webb-elution!
Thanks for Always Supporting the MVSU-BAA
Dr. Marcellars Mason, President
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