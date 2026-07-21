Greetings MVSU Alumni and Friends!



I am pleased to accept the challenge from our New Interim Director of Bands Mr. Kevin Webb to quickly generate 10K before the conclusion of Band Camp.



Join the Webb-elution!



[ ] MVSU BAND SUPPORT FUND RAISER:



Goal: $10,000.00 by 8-30-2026. ALL proceeds benefitting MVSU Band

• Uniform Cleaning

• New Cymbal Purchase (10 Pairs)

• Travel Support/Supplies



[ ] Join the Webb-elution! list below with a $50.00 Donation: Any amount will HELP.



https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/join-the-webb-elution-mvsu-band-fall-2026-fundraiser





1. Dr. Marcellars Mason

2. Kevin Webb

3. Famous Amos

4. Maurice White

5. Marcus Spinks

6. Rhamarcus Lee

7. Dr. Damien Sinclair

8. Kenyetta Sinclair

9. Glen Davis

10. Alvin Archie

11. India Gresham

12. Dewecia Carter

13. Dr. Morris Stanton

14. Jasper L. Massey

15. Marcus Spinks

16. Dr. Ed Morse

17. Dr. Rickey Thigpen

18. Emerson Colvin

19. Nedra Sims

20. Anna Prophet

21. Reese Walker

22. Louis Dennis Jr.

23. Louis Dennis Jr.

24. Carlos Prudhomme

25. .

26.

27.

28. .

29.

30.

31.

32.

33. .

34.

35.

36.

37. .

38. .

39. .

40. .

41. .

42. .

43. .

44. .

45. .

46. .

47. .

48. .

49. .

50. - 200





Join the Webb-elution!





Thanks for Always Supporting the MVSU-BAA



Dr. Marcellars Mason, President