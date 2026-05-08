Join us at Scorched Earth Brewing Company August 1, 2026 for a special fight‑night event supporting KidsHeard™ Nation —LIVE STREAMED FROM THE SKYDECK IN NASHVILLE, TN— Proceeds of ticket sales go directly to TCT, and all donations made through Zeffy go to KidsHeard™ to help Shatter the Silence.

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE KIDS

When you add a donation below, you’re not just supporting a cause — you’re stepping into a mission to Shatter the Silence for kids who need a voice. USA Kickboxing is bringing true KNOCKDOWN PROFESSIONAL KICKBOXING (KPK) to Nashville, built by the same leaders who take Team USA athletes around the world to compete at the highest level. This fight card is stacked with real pro bouts.





The special event is my own fight — a fight for KidsHeard™, fueled by my pride as a Dad, Mooseheart Child City & School Teacher, Moose Member, and F3 Nation Brother. I’m stepping into that ring so every child learns their voice matters. Your support helps us protect kids, empower them, and spread this message far beyond Nashville. Donate, share it with everyone you know, and stand with us as we Shatter the Silence together.





KidsHeard™ Nation: Advocacy for children, including supporting the expression of children’s views in matters affecting their welfare. By connecting local organizations, we help hold the system accountable to the best interests of the child—not to profit from them.





YOUR ADDITIONAL DONATION IS 100% TAX DEDUCTIBLE



