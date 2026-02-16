P.I.E.F.E.S.T.

Hosted by

P.I.E.F.E.S.T.

About this event

Join Us at the 5th Annual Bay Area Pasifika STEAM Fest!

1346 Saratoga Dr

San Mateo, CA 94403, USA

🎟️ Adult Admission (18+) 🎟️
Free

There is no admission fee. You will receive an e-ticket to present at check-in.

PLEASE NOTE: The San Mateo County Event Center charges a separate fee for on-site parking—$18 by credit card; $20 in cash (per vehicle). For public transportation options/directions, please see the follow-up e-mail.

🎟️ Child/Youth Admission (Ages 0-17) 🎟️
Free

There is no admission fee. Each child or youth will receive an e-ticket to present at check-in.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!