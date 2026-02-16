Join Us at the 5th Annual Bay Area Pasifika STEAM Fest!

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About this event
There is no admission fee. You will receive an e-ticket to present at check-in.
PLEASE NOTE: The San Mateo County Event Center charges a separate fee for on-site parking—$18 by credit card; $20 in cash (per vehicle). For public transportation options/directions, please see the follow-up e-mail.
There is no admission fee. Each child or youth will receive an e-ticket to present at check-in.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!