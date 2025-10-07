Join us at The Prospect KC for the Graduation of Cohort "Echo"

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About this event
Indulge in a delightful culinary experience at Prospect KC's 3rd Prospect Graduation Dinner. Your ticket grants you access to savory dishes crafted by our talented prospects, all while supporting our mission to transform lives and communities through food. Your generous donation helps us continue our vital programs and services in Kansas City's Eastside. $50 (with $25 as a donation)
Share the joy of food and community with a loved one at Prospect KC's 3rd Prospect Graduation Dinner. This ticket package includes admission for two, allowing you and your guest to savor the flavors of our prospects' creations while making a meaningful impact on our community. Your contribution helps us create a more equitable and inclusive future for all. $90 (with $45 as a donation)
Gather your friends and family for an unforgettable Dinner experience. Reserve an entire table for 10 guests and enjoy the celebration together. Each table purchase includes a generous donation towards Prospect KC's mission, ensuring lasting impact in our community. $450 (with $225 as a donation)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!