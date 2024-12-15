Join Us for a Night of Laughter!

980 Teaneck Rd

Teaneck, NJ 07666

General admission
$35
Get ready to laugh until your cheeks hurt! Our Comedy Night brings together hilarious acts for an unforgettable evening of fun and entertainment. First Show: 7:00pm (Doors Open at 5:30pm) Second Show: 10:00 pm (Doors Open at 9:15pm) NOTE: there is $20 cover per ticket to be paid on-site Event hosted by Nu Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in partnership with Bergen Omega Foundation, Inc.

