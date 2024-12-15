Join Us for a Night of Laughter!

Get ready to laugh until your cheeks hurt! Our Comedy Night brings together hilarious acts for an unforgettable evening of fun and entertainment. First Show: 7:00pm (Doors Open at 5:30pm) Second Show: 10:00 pm (Doors Open at 9:15pm) NOTE: there is $20 cover per ticket to be paid on-site Event hosted by Nu Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in partnership with Bergen Omega Foundation, Inc.

Get ready to laugh until your cheeks hurt! Our Comedy Night brings together hilarious acts for an unforgettable evening of fun and entertainment. First Show: 7:00pm (Doors Open at 5:30pm) Second Show: 10:00 pm (Doors Open at 9:15pm) NOTE: there is $20 cover per ticket to be paid on-site Event hosted by Nu Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. in partnership with Bergen Omega Foundation, Inc.

seeMoreDetailsMobile