Join Us for a Polish Sweets Holiday Bake Sale!

Apricot Kołaczki are delicate, buttery pastries filled with a sweet and tangy apricot jam. Each bite offers a perfect balance of tender, flaky dough and rich apricot filling, with a light dusting of powdered sugar adding a touch of sweetness. These traditional Polish treats are as beautiful as they are delicious, ideal for any holiday gathering or as a special treat to enjoy with a cup of coffee. Their golden color and melt-in-your-mouth texture make apricot Kołaczki a festive favorite!
Kołaczki-Raspberry ONE DOZEN
$8
**Raspberry Kołaczki**: Delicate and buttery, these traditional Polish pastries are filled with a rich, slightly tart raspberry jam that balances beautifully with the sweet, flaky dough. Each Kołaczek is dusted with a light sprinkle of powdered sugar, adding a soft, melt-in-your-mouth sweetness. Perfect with a cup of tea or coffee, these raspberry-filled treats are a festive addition to any dessert table, offering a bite-sized taste of Polish heritage and holiday tradition.
Kołaczki-Almond ONE DOZEN
$8
**Almond Kołaczki** are delicate, buttery pastries with a hint of sweetness, traditionally enjoyed in Polish and Eastern European homes. Each cookie features a flaky, tender dough folded over a rich almond filling, creating a perfect balance of nutty flavor and light, airy texture. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar, almond Kołaczki are both visually charming and deliciously satisfying—a must-have treat for any holiday or special occasion.
Ciasteczka Thumbprint Cookies - Apricot ONE DOZEN
$8
**Ciasteczka Thumbprint Cookies** are a beloved Polish treat, delicate and buttery with a soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Each cookie is carefully hand-pressed to create a little "thumbprint" indent, then filled with a dollop of sweet fruit jam, traditionally apricot or raspberry. The vibrant jam center provides a burst of fruity flavor that complements the cookie's light, crumbly base. Perfect for festive gatherings or as a sweet snack with tea or coffee, these thumbprint cookies bring a touch of Polish tradition and a burst of color to any holiday table.
Ciasteczka Thumbprint Cookies - Raspberry ONE DOZEN
$8
**Ciasteczka Thumbprint Cookies** are a beloved Polish treat, delicate and buttery with a soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Each cookie is carefully hand-pressed to create a little "thumbprint" indent, then filled with a dollop of sweet fruit jam, traditionally apricot or raspberry. The vibrant jam center provides a burst of fruity flavor that complements the cookie's light, crumbly base. Perfect for festive gatherings or as a sweet snack with tea or coffee, these thumbprint cookies bring a touch of Polish tradition and a burst of color to any holiday table.
Ciastka z wiśniami - ONE DOZEN
$8
Ciastka z wiśniami is a delightful Polish treat that combines the simplicity of a buttery sugar cookie with the sweet-tart flavor of a cherry on top. Each cookie is carefully baked to a light golden hue, offering a tender crumb and a melt-in-your-mouth texture. The vibrant cherry adds a pop of color and a juicy burst of flavor, perfectly balancing the cookie's sweetness. These cookies are a festive favorite, perfect for sharing with loved ones during the holidays or enjoying with a cup of tea or coffee any time of year.
Chruściki (Angel Wings)
$10
Delicate, light, and beautifully crispy, Chruściki—also known as "Angel Wings"—are a traditional Polish treat that captures the essence of old-world sweetness. Made from a simple dough rolled thin and twisted into elegant shapes, these treats are fried to a golden perfection and dusted generously with powdered sugar. Their airy, melt-in-your-mouth texture and gentle sweetness make them a favorite for holidays, celebrations, or any time you want to indulge in a little piece of Polish tradition. Perfectly sweet and crisp, Chruściki add a charming touch to any dessert spread.
Placek (Polish Coffee Cake) - EACH
$10
Placek, a beloved Polish coffee cake, is a soft and tender cake with a hint of sweetness that makes it a perfect companion for coffee or tea. This traditional Polish treat is topped with a delicate crumble that adds a delightful texture and mild sweetness. Often infused with vanilla or almond, Placek has a subtle, comforting flavor that’s both nostalgic and satisfying. Its light, fluffy crumb and slightly golden crust make it a favorite for holiday gatherings or as a morning treat. Enjoy a slice of this classic dessert that brings the warmth of Polish baking to any occasion!
