An Evening with Yirmiyahu Danzig: Jewish Identity, History & Belonging in a Complex World

About this event
This is a free community event. General Admission includes full access to the program. We want this evening to be accessible to everyone who wishes to attend.
While this event is free, your donation helps the Atlanta Israel Coalition continue bringing meaningful educational programs, speakers, and community conversations to Atlanta. Contributions of any size are deeply appreciated and help make events like this possible.
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