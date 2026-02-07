Atlanta Israel Coalition, Inc.

Hosted by

Atlanta Israel Coalition, Inc.

About this event

An Evening with Yirmiyahu Danzig: Jewish Identity, History & Belonging in a Complex World

133 E Wesley Rd NE

Atlanta, GA 30305, USA

General Admission
Free

This is a free community event. General Admission includes full access to the program. We want this evening to be accessible to everyone who wishes to attend.

Community Supporter Donation
$36

While this event is free, your donation helps the Atlanta Israel Coalition continue bringing meaningful educational programs, speakers, and community conversations to Atlanta. Contributions of any size are deeply appreciated and help make events like this possible.

Add a donation for Atlanta Israel Coalition, Inc.

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