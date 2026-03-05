Plate & Pathways (formerly My Family's Table)

Hosted by

Plate & Pathways (formerly My Family's Table)

About this event

Join Us For An Evening In Bloom

2810 N Milwaukee Ave 2nd Fl

Chicago, IL 60618, USA

Early Bird General Admission
$80

General Admission includes curated cocktails, a thoughtfully prepared dinner, and a gift bag. Guests will have full access to the gala program and festivities, featuring inspiring stories, meaningful moments, and a welcoming community atmosphere. Your ticket directly supports the work of Plate & Pathways in providing meals, education, and essential resources to individuals and families in need

Early Bird VIP
$125

VIP Admission includes exclusive access to a private cocktail hour beginning at 5 PM, featuring premium curated cocktails and small bites, along with VIP seating, signature gift bags, and an on-the-spot personalized poem. This elevated experience offers a more intimate way to enjoy An Evening in Bloom while directly supporting the mission of Plate & Pathways and the community we serve.

General Admission
$100

General Admission includes curated cocktails, a thoughtfully prepared dinner, and a gift bag. Guests will have full access to the gala program and festivities, featuring inspiring stories, meaningful moments, and a welcoming community atmosphere. Your ticket directly supports the work of Plate & Pathways in providing meals, education, and essential resources to individuals and families in need

VIP Admission
$150

VIP Admission includes exclusive access to a private cocktail hour beginning at 5 PM, featuring premium curated cocktails and small bites, along with VIP seating, signature gift bags, and an on-the-spot personalized poem. This elevated experience offers a more intimate way to enjoy An Evening in Bloom while directly supporting the mission of Plate & Pathways and the community we serve.

Community Helper Admission
Pay what you can

Are you a nonprofit staff member or leader, a teacher, a social worker, or another community helper? We would love you in the room and do not want cost to be a prohibiting factor for attendance.

Supporter/Patron Tickets
$250

This ticket is both your general admission and a meaningful donation in one. By purchasing, you’re not only attending the event — you’re directly supporting the work of Plate & Pathways to provide meals, education, and essential resources to individuals and families in our community.

Corporate Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Show your organization’s commitment to community impact by attending as a corporate supporter. Corporate tickets include reserved seating, brand recognition, and the opportunity to align your company with the mission of Plate & Pathways while investing in programs that nourish and uplift our community.

Add a donation for Plate & Pathways (formerly My Family's Table)

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!