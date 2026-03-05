Join Us For An Evening In Bloom

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About this event
Chicago, IL 60618, USA
General Admission includes curated cocktails, a thoughtfully prepared dinner, and a gift bag. Guests will have full access to the gala program and festivities, featuring inspiring stories, meaningful moments, and a welcoming community atmosphere. Your ticket directly supports the work of Plate & Pathways in providing meals, education, and essential resources to individuals and families in need
VIP Admission includes exclusive access to a private cocktail hour beginning at 5 PM, featuring premium curated cocktails and small bites, along with VIP seating, signature gift bags, and an on-the-spot personalized poem. This elevated experience offers a more intimate way to enjoy An Evening in Bloom while directly supporting the mission of Plate & Pathways and the community we serve.
General Admission includes curated cocktails, a thoughtfully prepared dinner, and a gift bag. Guests will have full access to the gala program and festivities, featuring inspiring stories, meaningful moments, and a welcoming community atmosphere. Your ticket directly supports the work of Plate & Pathways in providing meals, education, and essential resources to individuals and families in need
VIP Admission includes exclusive access to a private cocktail hour beginning at 5 PM, featuring premium curated cocktails and small bites, along with VIP seating, signature gift bags, and an on-the-spot personalized poem. This elevated experience offers a more intimate way to enjoy An Evening in Bloom while directly supporting the mission of Plate & Pathways and the community we serve.
Are you a nonprofit staff member or leader, a teacher, a social worker, or another community helper? We would love you in the room and do not want cost to be a prohibiting factor for attendance.
This ticket is both your general admission and a meaningful donation in one. By purchasing, you’re not only attending the event — you’re directly supporting the work of Plate & Pathways to provide meals, education, and essential resources to individuals and families in our community.
Show your organization’s commitment to community impact by attending as a corporate supporter. Corporate tickets include reserved seating, brand recognition, and the opportunity to align your company with the mission of Plate & Pathways while investing in programs that nourish and uplift our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!