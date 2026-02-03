Join us for an intimate, invitation-only charity evening

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About this event
Invite-Only Poker Tournament — Registration Required
Email all attendees in your party AND how you heard about the tournament. [email protected].
Tournament tickets are $1,000 and include admission for the purchaser plus one guest.
This is a strictly invite-only event. Entry is not permitted without prior registration.
Non-poker-playing guests may attend without purchasing a ticket, but all attendees—including players, player guests, and non-poker guests—must email their full names in advance to [email protected].
Entry will not be granted to anyone whose name is not registered.
By purchasing a seat, I understand this is an entertainment-only event and not a gambling tournament.
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