Join us for an intimate, invitation-only charity evening

Invite-Only Poker Tournament — Registration Required



Email all attendees in your party AND how you heard about the tournament. [email protected].



Tournament tickets are $1,000 and include admission for the purchaser plus one guest.

This is a strictly invite-only event. Entry is not permitted without prior registration.

Non-poker-playing guests may attend without purchasing a ticket, but all attendees—including players, player guests, and non-poker guests—must email their full names in advance to [email protected].

Entry will not be granted to anyone whose name is not registered.



By purchasing a seat, I understand this is an entertainment-only event and not a gambling tournament.



