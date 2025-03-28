Join Us for Autism Awareness Night with the Houston Astros!

501 Crawford St

Houston, TX 77002, USA

General Admission - FREE
free
Your Autism Awareness Night Ticket Reservation – Confirmation Thank you for reserving your tickets for **Autism Awareness Night with the Houston Astros**! 🎉⚾ Here’s what to expect next: 1️⃣ You will receive a confirmation email (this email). 2️⃣ Within a few hours, you will receive another email from Astros.com Tickets ([email protected]) with your digital tickets. 3️⃣ To access or view your tickets, download the MLB Ballpark app on your iPhone or Android. 📌 If you do not receive your tickets after a few hours, please check your spam/junk folder before texting us. If you still don’t see them, text your name and email to 832-856-6673 for assistance. 💙 Don’t forget to wear blue to celebrate and support our autism community! We can’t wait to see you at the ballpark! #AutismAwarenessNight #GoAstros #WearBlue
