A flyer advertises a candle-making workshop with decorative elements and details about the event in the foreground, set against a background of lit candles and lavender.

Hosted by

Peace Out

About this event

Join Us For Candle Making: Create. Intent. Illuminate.

Summit

WA, USA

General Admission
$25

Before the main ceremony begins, join us for an intimate candle-making session. The candle you craft is yours to keep! If you choose to stay for the Goddess Ceremony afterward, you are more than welcome to light and use your custom creation as a beautiful part of your ceremony experience. Link to Goddess Ceremony below

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/goddess-ceremony-under-the-moonlight

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