Join Us For Candle Making: Create. Intent. Illuminate.

About this event
Before the main ceremony begins, join us for an intimate candle-making session. The candle you craft is yours to keep! If you choose to stay for the Goddess Ceremony afterward, you are more than welcome to light and use your custom creation as a beautiful part of your ceremony experience. Link to Goddess Ceremony below
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/goddess-ceremony-under-the-moonlight
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