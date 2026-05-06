Join Us for Our 3rd Annual Gala: Galloping Towards Change

About this event
Tickets include a bidder number, dinner, and drinks.
Only 4 Diamond Sponsorships available. Includes a yard sign along the venue driveway, name on photo backdrop, sponsorship of a silent auction category, recognition on social media, recognition during the event via video and live presentation, announcement during the live presentation, table signage, and tickets for 8 guests.
Only 8 Gold Sponsorships available. Includes a yard sign along the venue driveway, name on photo backdrop, recognition on social media, recognition during the event via video presentation, table signage, and tickets for 4 guests.
Only 16 Silver Sponsorships available. Includes yard sign along the venue driveway, name on photo backdrop, recognition on social media, recognition during the event via video presentation, and tickets for 2 guests.
Includes yard sign along the venue driveway, recognition on social media, and recognition during the event via video presentation. Does NOT include tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!