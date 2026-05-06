Rocky Creek Youth Ranch, Inc.

Hosted by

Rocky Creek Youth Ranch, Inc.

About this event

Join Us for Our 3rd Annual Gala: Galloping Towards Change

5270 Flat River Rd

Park Hills, MO 63601, USA

Advance Purchase - Single Ticket
$50

Tickets include a bidder number, dinner, and drinks.

Diamond Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Only 4 Diamond Sponsorships available. Includes a yard sign along the venue driveway, name on photo backdrop, sponsorship of a silent auction category, recognition on social media, recognition during the event via video and live presentation, announcement during the live presentation, table signage, and tickets for 8 guests.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Only 8 Gold Sponsorships available. Includes a yard sign along the venue driveway, name on photo backdrop, recognition on social media, recognition during the event via video presentation, table signage, and tickets for 4 guests.

Silver Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Only 16 Silver Sponsorships available. Includes yard sign along the venue driveway, name on photo backdrop, recognition on social media, recognition during the event via video presentation, and tickets for 2 guests.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Includes yard sign along the venue driveway, recognition on social media, and recognition during the event via video presentation. Does NOT include tickets.

Add a donation for Rocky Creek Youth Ranch, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!