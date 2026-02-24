A Spirit of Expectation: UFCA’s 40th Anniversary Gala Celebration!

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About this event
General Admission: $75 per person (Includes Dinner)
Couples Admission: $125 for two tickets (Includes Dinner)
VIP Admission $125 per person (Includes Pre-Event and Dinner)
One VIP Ticket with Meet and Greet Access. Join us for an exclusive event hosted by United Faith Christian Academy, where our VIP guests will enjoy a truly elevated experience.
VIP ticket holders gain early access to a private reception before the event and receive exclusive gifts.
You will also receive reserved seating and express check-ins, making your arrival seamless.
Additionally, enjoy an intimate meet-and-greet with our distinguished keynote speaker, offering unique insights and opportunities to engage directly.
These enhancements are designed to create memorable experiences and foster meaningful relationships.
A Reserved Table for 8
Exclusive Table Package (Includes Pre-Event and Dinner)
Exclusive Table Package (Includes Meet and Greet with Dinner)
Exclusive Table Package (Exclusive Meet and Greet, Book Signing, Gift Bag and Dinner)
$
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