United Faith Christian Academy

Hosted by

United Faith Christian Academy

About this event

A Spirit of Expectation: UFCA’s 40th Anniversary Gala Celebration!

8617 Providence Rd

Charlotte, NC 28277

General admission
$75

General Admission: $75 per person (Includes Dinner)

Couples Admission
$125

Couples Admission: $125 for two tickets (Includes Dinner)

VIP Admission
$125

VIP Admission $125 per person (Includes Pre-Event and Dinner)

VIP Reception with Meet and Greet
$250

One VIP Ticket with Meet and Greet Access. Join us for an exclusive event hosted by United Faith Christian Academy, where our VIP guests will enjoy a truly elevated experience.

VIP ticket holders gain early access to a private reception before the event and receive exclusive gifts.

You will also receive reserved seating and express check-ins, making your arrival seamless.

Additionally, enjoy an intimate meet-and-greet with our distinguished keynote speaker, offering unique insights and opportunities to engage directly.

These enhancements are designed to create memorable experiences and foster meaningful relationships.

Bronze Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A Reserved Table for 8

Silver Table Package
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive Table Package (Includes Pre-Event and Dinner)

Gold Table Package
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive Table Package (Includes Meet and Greet with Dinner)

Platinum Table Package
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive Table Package (Exclusive Meet and Greet, Book Signing, Gift Bag and Dinner)

Add a donation for United Faith Christian Academy

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