A Spirit of Expectation: UFCA’s 40th Anniversary Gala Celebration!

One VIP Ticket with Meet and Greet Access. Join us for an exclusive event hosted by United Faith Christian Academy, where our VIP guests will enjoy a truly elevated experience.



VIP ticket holders gain early access to a private reception before the event and receive exclusive gifts.



You will also receive reserved seating and express check-ins, making your arrival seamless.



Additionally, enjoy an intimate meet-and-greet with our distinguished keynote speaker, offering unique insights and opportunities to engage directly.



These enhancements are designed to create memorable experiences and foster meaningful relationships.