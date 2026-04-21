Vibes Usa

Offered by

Vibes Usa

About the memberships

VIBES USA Membership

Regular Membership
$50

Valid until May 19, 2027

For individuals and families who want to stay connected and support the community

Advisors to Executive Committee
$300

Valid until May 19, 2027

For professionals who want to actively contribute idea, guide execution and advice executive committee

Advisors to Trustee
$1,500

Valid until May 19, 2027

For senior leaders and experienced professionals shaping long-term vision

Trustee / Founding Patron
$3,000

Valid until May 19, 2027

For visionary leaders committed to building a lasting legacy for Bengali Community

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