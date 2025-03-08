Join Yuma Territorial Judo Club – Train, Learn, and Grow
Youth Membership
$25
This membership includes Judo training at both Wellton and Yuma locations, allowing flexibility for students to attend whichever classes fit their schedule. Designed for kids and youth, our program helps build discipline, confidence, and self-defense skills in a fun and supportive environment.
Attend beginner & youth classes in Wellton (Tues/Thurs) and Yuma (Mon/Wed) from 6-7 PM
As students progress, they may be invited to stay for the advanced/adult class from 7-8 PM
Students may train at either or both locations
AAU Membership required (must be purchased separately or through us)
Additional Child
$10
For families with multiple children, the second and third child can join for just $10/month each.
Covers all classes at both locations
Must be part of the same immediate family
As they progress, youth students may be invited to stay for the advanced/adult class from 7-8 PM
If a family has four or more members training, the Family Membership ($50/month) applies instead
AAU Membership is required for each child
Family Membership
$50
This membership covers up to five immediate family members for Judo training at both Wellton and Yuma locations.
Attend beginner & youth classes in Wellton (Tues/Thurs) and Yuma (Mon/Wed) from 6-7 PM
As students progress, they may be invited to stay for the advanced/adult class from 7-8 PM
Flexible attendance – train at either or both locations
Must be immediate family members (parents & children)
If registering more than three children, the Family Membership applies
AAU Membership required for each person (must be purchased separately or through us)
AAU Membership Add-On - (Optional Yearly Add-On)
$18
AAU membership is required to participate in classes. You can purchase it directly from AAU or let us handle the registration for you for $18 per person.
