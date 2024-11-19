New ACIM Students! Buy an ACIM Awake Coaching program package here!
New Student ACIM Awake 90 Day coaching program package
$475
New Student ACIM Awake 90 Day coaching program package - to turbocharge your ACIM awakening experience.
Includes:
Call in and chat/email coaching Support for 90 Days - this includes
a. Week 1 - 45 minute introductory coaching call to answer questions about the details of the program, help you get started with the Lesson and discuss your Self Assessment survey. You can complete the survey here.
b. First 30 days - 4 weekly 45 minute check in calls to review "discoveries, questions and challenges". Coaching to learn ego diversions and distractions for ACIM Lessons.
c. Following 60 days - 5 more 45 minute calls (approximately 1 check in call every 14 days)
Bonus: short yet powerful Introduction to ACIM Made Simple video series - minimum of 3 videos.
Total calls: 10 calls - value $70 per call = $700 USD value.
Your coach will contact you via email soon after your purchase is made!!
New Student ACIM Awake 180 Day coaching program package
$825
New Student ACIM Awake 180 Day coaching program package - to turbocharge your ACIM awakening experience.
Includes everything in the 90 day package plus:
Chat and/or email support for 160 days.
Monthly Coaching calls for Q&A months 4-6
Intro to ACIM Made Simple Videos Month 4 - 6 - How and why to speaking directly to Jesus for miracles
Free Intro to How to heal upsets through miracles training ($200 Value)
Free how to minimize fear in Spiritual Awakening program ($200 Value)
Joining to learn to upsets using the Miracle Worksheet
25% Discount on 1 weekend Online Retreat
Total package Value - $1400
Your coach will contact you via email soon after your purchase is made!!
New Student ACIM Awake 365 Day coaching program package
$1,200
New Student ACIM Awake 180 Day coaching program package - to turbocharge your ACIM awakening experience.
Includes everything in the 180 day package plus:
Call in and chat/email coaching Support for Days 181-365
monthly ACIM Awake Mentor Coaching calls months 7-12,
10 % Discount on the 90 Days with Jesus in residence program ($270 value)
10% Discount on all online training programs (Up to $300 value, coming soon)
Intro to How to follow guidance program (~$ 200 value)
25% discount on in person week long retreat in Mexico ($200)
Year in review and next steps summary
Total Package value: $2200
Your coach will contact you via email soon after your purchase is made!!
