Joining the Association (Special form)

This includes any governmental agencies (a .gov or comparable email address is required) and any 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations or the international equivalent of a charitable organization. Employees of trade associations should register for private sector membership unless they need to apply for a scholarship due to financial aid reasons.
Student Membership
$25
Valid for one year
Must be a current student, reside in a non-OECD country, or have a financial need that requires a scholarship. If $25 is still cost-prohibitive, please email [email protected] for additional scholarship opportunities.
Pre-Approved Private Sector Scholarship Applicant
$225
Valid for one year
Please only use this option if you have already emailed the Association and requested a scholarship, and you have received email approval from the Association to purchase this membership type. It is reserved for those with true financial need.
