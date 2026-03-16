Joint Ball Vendor Registration 2026

Greetings, Kabala Temple and Kabala Court are cordially inviting you to serve as a vendor at our 2026 Kabala Joint Ball on September 25th and 26th. The ball will be held at the Hilton Raleigh North Hills, located at 3415 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh NC 27609. Vendors will be able to set up the morning of September 25th with the required fee of 150.00. Additionally, all items must be removed by 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning September 27th, 2026. Please complete the information below and return as soon as possible. WAIVER OF LIABILITY On this day of signing, I (we) hereby release Kabala Joint Ball, Oasis of Raleigh, Desert of North Carolina and/or any of their members, representatives, or agents from any/all direct or indirect acts related to the event as captioned above. This Waiver of Liability is inclusive for the days of this event. All participants in the above captioned event understand that there are no verbal promises or agreements implying, directly or indirectly, and that no monies are expected from services rendered by any of the parties associated with this event. I have read the above and fully understand the instrument in part as soon as possible.