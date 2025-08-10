Hosted by

American Society of Civil Engineers Miami-Dade Branch

About this event

Joint Copri / GI Presentation and Social: Injection Grouting for Seawall and Geotechnical Applications

126 Giralda Ave

Coral Gables, FL 33134, USA

General Admission for ASCE Members
$35

Grants entry to the event, 1 PDH for presentation attendance, 2 drink tickets and appetizers

General Admission for Non-Members
$40

Grants entry to the event, 1 PDH for presentation attendance, 2 drink tickets and appetizers

Gold Sponsorship
$400

Includes: 4 admission tickets, logo on general event banner, and social media & event recognition. Highest donor gets to take home the general event banner.

Silver Sponsorship
$300

Includes: 3 admission tickets, logo on general event banner, and social media & event recognition. Highest donor gets to take home the general event banner.

Bronze Sponsorship
$200

Includes: 2 admission tickets, logo on general event banner, and social media & event recognition. Highest donor gets to take home the general event banner.

