Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund For Girls

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Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund For Girls

About this event

Joint Fundraising Aschiana Foundation and Starlight Scholarship Fund for Girls

Annual Starlight Scholarship for One Student
$4,000

Enables a young immigrant girl in the Washington DC metro area to pursue one year of her undergraduate education at an accredited public institution. 


Disclaimer:  all contributions will be shared by Aschiana and Startlight, and donations will be used by the organizations to maximize their impact in support of the two organizations' missions

Half a Year Starlight Scholarship for One Student
$2,000

Enables a young immigrant girl in the Washington DC metro area to pursue half a year of her undergraduate education at an accredited public institution. 


Disclaimer:  all contributions will be shared by Aschiana and Startlight, and donations will be used by the organizations to maximize their impact in support of the two organizations' missions

A Year of Daily Hot Meals for Ten Children at Aschiana
$1,000

Enables ten children working on the street to receive a daily hot meal. In most cases, this is the only meal these children receive!


Disclaimer:  all contributions will be shared by Aschiana and Startlight, and donations will be used by the organizations to maximize their impact in support of the two organizations' missions

Winter Relief Package for One Family
$500

Enables an entire family to receive a complete Winter Relief Package to include: 

  • Warm clothing (blankets)
  • ⁠Heating materials
  • ⁠Essential food staples (flour, rice, beans, cooking oil, tea, sugar, etc.)
  • ⁠Winter clothing for children

This contribution provides a family with the vital support they need to stay warm, nourished, and safe during winter.


Disclaimer:  all contributions will be shared by Aschiana and Startlight, and donations will be used by the organizations to maximize their impact in support of the two organizations' missions

Embroidery Training for One Year
$400

Enables a woman to receive vocational training which will help her learn a skill and help her earn an income. 


Disclaimer:  all contributions will be shared by Aschiana and Startlight, and donations will be used by the organizations to maximize their impact in support of the two organizations' missions

A Year of Daily Hot Meals for One Child at Aschiana
$100

Enables one child working on the street to receive a daily hot meal. In most cases, this is the only meal these children receive!


Disclaimer:  all contributions will be shared by Aschiana and Startlight, and donations will be used by the organizations to maximize their impact in support of the two organizations' missions

Winter Clothing for Two Children at Aschiana
$50

Enables two children to receive a complete set of warm winter clothing and shoes. Your support helps keep them protected and comfortable during the harsh winter season of Afghanistan. 


Disclaimer:  all contributions will be shared by Aschiana and Startlight, and donations will be used by the organizations to maximize their impact in support of the two organizations' missions

Dr. Sima Samar’s Book
$50

A Nobel Peace Prize nominee, renowned human rights advocate and an identified global influential female figure, Dr. Samar’s book “Outspoken: My Fight for Freedom and Human Rights in Afghanistan” sheds light on the plight of Afghan women. 


Disclaimer:  all contributions will be shared by Aschiana and Startlight, and donations will be used by the organizations to maximize their impact in support of the two organizations' missions

Dr. Nadia Hashimi’s Book
$25

A pediatrician, novelist, and a former Democratic congressional candidate for the United States House of Representatives, Dr. Hashimi has written many internationally acclaimed books. We are honored to feature a collection of books donated by Dr. Hashimi, with proceeds benefiting our programs.


Disclaimer:  all contributions will be shared by Aschiana and Startlight, and donations will be used by the organizations to maximize their impact in support of the two organizations' missions

Aschiana Note Cards
$10

Beautifully designed note cards created in support of Aschiana, with all proceeds benefiting our programs.


Disclaimer:  all contributions will be shared by Aschiana and Startlight, and donations will be used by the organizations to maximize their impact in support of the two organizations' missions

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