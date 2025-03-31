Jonah and Travis Drug Awareness Foundation 3rd Annual Fundraiser Dinner 2025

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About this event
Enjoy dinner for 8 guests at a reserved table, plus drink tickets, special sponsor recognition at the event, and a 3-month sober living scholarship to a person in need. A great way to support a meaningful cause while promoting your business or honoring a loved one.
Fair Market Value: $280 — the rest is a tax-deductible donation to the Jonah & Travis Drug Awareness Foundation.
Enjoy dinner for 8 guests at a reserved table, plus drink tickets, special sponsor recognition at the event, and a 2-month sober living scholarship to a person in need. A great way to support a meaningful cause while promoting your business or honoring a loved one.
Fair Market Value: $280 — the rest is a tax-deductible donation to the Jonah & Travis Drug Awareness Foundation.
Enjoy dinner for 8 guests at a reserved table, plus drink tickets, special sponsor recognition at the event, and a 1-month sober living scholarship to a person in need. A great way to support a meaningful cause while promoting your business or honoring a loved one.
Fair Market Value: $280 — the rest is a tax-deductible donation to the Jonah & Travis Drug Awareness Foundation.
Enjoy dinner for 8 guests at a reserved table, plus drink tickets and special sponsor recognition at the event. A great way to support a meaningful cause while promoting your business or honoring a loved one.
Fair Market Value: $280 — the rest is a tax-deductible donation to the Jonah & Travis Drug Awareness Foundation.
Includes dinner for 8 guests and reserved seating for your group—perfect for families, friends, or businesses who want to enjoy the evening together!
Fair Market Value: $240 — the remainder supports the Jonah & Travis Drug Awareness Foundation and is tax-deductible.
Your ticket includes a delicious dinner for one and a night full of fun, music, and community!
Fair Market Value: $40 — the rest goes directly to supporting the Jonah & Travis Drug Awareness Foundation and is tax-deductible.
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