Jonah Weller Cub Scout Fundraiser 2025-2026

USS Midway Overnight item
USS Midway Overnight
$10

I have a goal to raise $100 to attend an overnight on the USS Midway!

If you would like to help send me on this epic adventure, I would appreciate it.

Spring Adventure Day 2026 item
Spring Adventure Day 2026
$10

I have a goal to raise $100 to attend an Spring Adventure Day!


At adventure day I will test my archery skills, rock climb, swim and more.

If you would like to help send me on this epic adventure, I would appreciate it.


https://www.outdooreducationcenter.org/

Bear Hat item
Bear Hat
$28

Cub Scout Hat

Bear item
Bear
$14.50

Neckerchief

Wolf Rank Patch item
Wolf Rank Patch
$3.50

Rank Patch

Wolf Parent Pin item
Wolf Parent Pin
$2

Parent Pin

Bear Book item
Bear Book
$26.50

Book

Woggle item
Woggle
$6

Woggle in next years colors

Bike Rodeo Sponsorship item
Bike Rodeo Sponsorship
$1

I have a goal to raise $100 in our Bike Rodeo! I will be learning bike safety, having fun with friends and making laps. Funds raised will go towards our Blue and Gold Banquet Celebration.

If I am the highest fundraiser I can even earn a special prize. Thank you for your support in my Cub Scout Journey.

I would love to have you come cheer me on as well, if you are available to attend our event.

