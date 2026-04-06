Jonathan Green Maritime Cultural Center Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until June 8, 2027
The Founders Circle establishes the foundation of support for the Center’s mission. Members at this level affirm their commitment to the preservation and visibility of African maritime history and culture. Benefits include a digital membership certificate, recognition in select Center communications, and invitations to public programs and lectures.
Valid until June 8, 2027
Harbor Circle members provide essential support for the Center’s public engagement and educational outreach. Benefits include all Founders Circle privileges, plus priority invitations to select programs and advance notice of exhibitions and events.
Valid until June 8, 2027
Navigator Circle members sustain the Center’s interpretive and educational work. Benefits include all previous privileges, along with invitations to members-only virtual briefings and curated program updates from the Center’s leadership.
Valid until June 8, 2027
Mariner Circle members contribute meaningfully to the expansion of the Center’s collections and exhibitions. Benefits include all previous privileges, recognition in the Center’s annual report, and invitations to select private exhibition previews.
Valid until June 8, 2027
Ambassador Circle members help extend the Center’s reach nationally and internationally. Benefits include all previous privileges, plus invitations to private receptions and opportunities to engage with visiting scholars, artists, and cultural leaders.
Valid until June 8, 2027
Legacy Circle members play a vital role in sustaining the Center’s long-term impact. Benefits include all previous privileges, prominent recognition in Center materials, and access to exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations on research, collections, and institutional development.
Valid until June 8, 2027
Chairman’s Circle members are lifetime members who provide leadership-level support for the Center’s mission and future growth. Benefits include all previous privileges, private consultations with Center leadership, tailored engagement opportunities, and special recognition as a principal supporter of the Jonathan Green Maritime Cultural Center.
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