African American Maritime History Inc

Offered by

African American Maritime History Inc

About the memberships

Jonathan Green Maritime Cultural Center Memberships

Founder’s Circle
$100

Valid until June 8, 2027

The Founders Circle establishes the foundation of support for the Center’s mission. Members at this level affirm their commitment to the preservation and visibility of African maritime history and culture. Benefits include a digital membership certificate, recognition in select Center communications, and invitations to public programs and lectures.

Harbor Circle
$250

Valid until June 8, 2027

Harbor Circle members provide essential support for the Center’s public engagement and educational outreach. Benefits include all Founders Circle privileges, plus priority invitations to select programs and advance notice of exhibitions and events.

Navigator Circle
$500

Valid until June 8, 2027

Navigator Circle members sustain the Center’s interpretive and educational work. Benefits include all previous privileges, along with invitations to members-only virtual briefings and curated program updates from the Center’s leadership.

Mariner Circle
$1,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

Mariner Circle members contribute meaningfully to the expansion of the Center’s collections and exhibitions. Benefits include all previous privileges, recognition in the Center’s annual report, and invitations to select private exhibition previews.

Ambassador Circle
$2,500

Valid until June 8, 2027

Ambassador Circle members help extend the Center’s reach nationally and internationally. Benefits include all previous privileges, plus invitations to private receptions and opportunities to engage with visiting scholars, artists, and cultural leaders.

Legacy Circle
$5,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

Legacy Circle members play a vital role in sustaining the Center’s long-term impact. Benefits include all previous privileges, prominent recognition in Center materials, and access to exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations on research, collections, and institutional development.

Chairman’s Circle
$10,000

Valid until June 8, 2027

Chairman’s Circle members are lifetime members who provide leadership-level support for the Center’s mission and future growth. Benefits include all previous privileges, private consultations with Center leadership, tailored engagement opportunities, and special recognition as a principal supporter of the Jonathan Green Maritime Cultural Center.

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