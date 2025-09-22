Cub Scout Pack 176

Van Hulle Cub Scout Fundraiser 2025-2026

Spring Adventure Day 2026 item
Spring Adventure Day 2026
$10

We have a goal to raise $200 to attend an Spring Adventure Day!


At adventure day we will test our archery skills, rock climb, swim and more.

If you would like to help send us on this epic adventure, we would appreciate it.


https://www.outdooreducationcenter.org/

Bear Hat item
Bear Hat
$28

Cub Scout Hat

Bear item
Bear
$14.50

Neckerchief

Wolf Rank Patch item
Wolf Rank Patch
$3.50

Rank Patch

Wolf Parent Pin item
Wolf Parent Pin
$2

Parent Pin

Bear Book item
Bear Book
$26.50

Book

Woggle item
Woggle
$6

Woggle in next years colors

BSA hat item
BSA hat
$28

Cub Scout Hat


Webelos Rank Patch item
Webelos Rank Patch
$3.50
Webelos Rank Patch
Webelos Parent Pin item
Webelos Parent Pin
$2
Webelos Parent Pin
Bike Rodeo Sponsorship item
Bike Rodeo Sponsorship
$1

I have a goal to raise $100 in our Bike Rodeo! I will be learning bike safety, having fun with friends and making laps. Funds raised will go towards our Blue and Gold Banquet Celebration.

If I am the highest fundraiser I can even earn a special prize. Thank you for your support in my Cub Scout Journey.

I would love to have you come cheer me on as well, if you are available to attend our event.

Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 176

$

