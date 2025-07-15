Joey Vinci Memorial Fund

Jopen "Joey Vinci Memorial Golf Outing"

8745 Tanglewood Trail

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, USA

Jopen Cocktail Hour
Family, friends, and significant others of golfers join us for a cocktail hour at 5:30PM on Tanglewood's outdoor patio. Enjoy a cash bar, kegs and an optional raffle.

Merchandise Sponsor
$250

Help support merchandise with Jopen logo at the event

Hole Sponsor
$300

Sponsor a hole at the Jopen with your logo placed at a Tee box + cover 1 Junior Golfers registration for the First Tee Program

Event Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsor the Jopen with logo placement + sponsor a full golf class of and meaningful access for 16 underserved children in the First Tee Program

Twosome
$250

Register as a pair in the Jopen

Threesome
$375

Register for the Jopen with a team of three players

Foursome
$500

Register for the Jopen with a team of four golfers

Single
$125

Register as a single in the Jopen

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the Closest to the Pin with logo signage on marker + provide equipment to 1 Junior Golfer via the First Tee Program

Long Drive Sponsor
$500

Sponsor the Closest to the Pin with logo signage on marker + provide equipment to 1 Junior Golfer via the First Tee Program

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Provide lunch for all attendees + make a field trip possible for a group of 16 First Tee students

Drink Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor drinks for all Jopen attendees, additional proceeds support a field trip for 16 First Tee students

Add a donation for Joey Vinci Memorial Fund

