Joplin High School Project Graduation

Hosted by

Joplin High School Project Graduation

This event has been cancelled

Foursome
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Foursome team, Buffet included.
(To avoid additional fees change the amount for "help keep Zeffy free" to $0)

Presenting Sponsor
$1,250

Team Registration.
Recognition in marketing materials/social media.
Logo on each table and banner displayed on field fence.

(To avoid additional fees change the amount for "help keep Zeffy free" to $0)

Food Sponsor
$750

Recognition in marketing materials/social media.
Logo/Signage on buffet table.

(To avoid additional fees change the amount for "help keep Zeffy free" to $0)

Field Sponsor
$500

Banner displayed on field fence.
Social media shoutout.

(To avoid additional fees change the amount for "help keep Zeffy free" to $0)

Table Sponsor
$200

Logo on each table.
Social media shoutout.

(To avoid additional fees change the amount for "help keep Zeffy free" to $0)

Add a donation for Joplin High School Project Graduation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!