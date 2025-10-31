This event has been cancelled

Hosted by
Foursome team, Buffet included.
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Team Registration.
Recognition in marketing materials/social media.
Logo on each table and banner displayed on field fence.
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Recognition in marketing materials/social media.
Logo/Signage on buffet table.
(To avoid additional fees change the amount for "help keep Zeffy free" to $0)
Banner displayed on field fence.
Social media shoutout.
(To avoid additional fees change the amount for "help keep Zeffy free" to $0)
Logo on each table.
Social media shoutout.
(To avoid additional fees change the amount for "help keep Zeffy free" to $0)
$
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