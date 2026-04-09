Jordan Bennett Legacy Foundation's Silent Auction 2026

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Picnic at the Ball Park Basket.
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Morningstar Blends English Breakfast Tea
Morningstar Blends Sick Tea
Morningstar Blends Sweet Dreams Tea
Bookworm floating Tea Steeper
Morningstar Blends tea cup
Silicone teabag infuser
Schmidtgall Honey
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Let’er Buck peach salsa
Le’ter Buck Marionberry Jam
Let’er Buck Cranberry Pepper Jelly
Pendleton Round Up tea towel
Artisan sourdough bread
Cracker Collection
Tostitos corn chip
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Step up to the plate with this all-star lineup from Hill’s Premium Meats! This crowd -pleasing bundle includes a variety pack featuring two packages each of Mild Italian Sausage, Hot Italian Sausage, Bacon Bratwurst, Old Fashioned Bratwurst, Chili & Smoked Paprika Sausage, #1 Old Fashioned Frankfurters, and #1 Smoked German Brand Sausage—plus one package each of 2 lb. Bacon Doggies and 2 lb. Original Doggies, all packed in a Hill Meat cooler bag.
Perfect for game day, backyard BBQs, or feeding your whole team!
Starting bid
Adorable 42 x 53 inches baby quilt in neutral colors great for any baby stroller,
crib, or room featuring friendly mini elephants, zebras, and giraffes accompanied
by a 5-piece gift set of bodysuit, pants, bib, cap, and socks decorated with giraffes;
a 3-pack of soft burpee cloths; 3 books for cuddle-and-read time with your bundle
of joy (The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s abc, The Wheels on the Bus, and Lift-a-Flap
book Babies Love Animals); an elephant-shaped mitt teether; and a $10.00 gift
card redeemable at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and HomeSense; all
nestled in a two-compartment, soft-sided basket with handles featuring an
elephant, perfect for holding diapers and wipes or baby books or other items in
your little one’s nursery.
Value $190
Quilt Made & Donated by Jenni Peterson
Other Items Donated by Carolyn Osmond
Starting bid
Festive Christmas baking themed 49 x 49 inches quilt featuring recipe items for
gingerbread, peppermint stick candy, St. Nicholas chocolates, ice cream, candy
canes, and caramels. Tucked into a white basket suitable for any season with the
quilt is an 8-piece Cook’s Corner set of 4 measuring spoons and 4 measuring cups;
a 2-pack of Cuisinart mini oven mitts; 2 24oz tumblers; and a marshmallow cherry
scented candle with lid.
Value $190
Quilt Made & Donated by Jenni Peterson
Other Items Donated by Carolyn Osmond
Starting bid
Snoopy and the Gang celebrated their 75 th anniversary last year, add their fun to
your life and brighten up your holidays with this Loungefly Snoopy and
Woodstock Christmas mini backpack featuring two outside zippered compartments
and one inside zippered compartment.
Value $30
Donated by Carolyn Osmond
Starting bid
Wire Basket with Wood Handles Contains:
$100 Big 5 Gift Card
Foldable Backpack
Travel Speaker
Ball Cap
Stress/Exercise Hand Squeezer
Ointment Container with Burn Gel & Triple Antibiotic Ointment
Stanley 30 oz Travel Tumbler
Floating Key Chain
Snap Bracelet
Plastic Carry Case with SPF30 Sunscreen, Hand Sanitizer Spray, Insect
Repellant Spray, Insect Bite Relief Spray, and After Sun Spray
Starting bid
Help yourself reel them in with this Flambeau 1-Tray Tackle Box containing:
Swing Impact Fat Tails 6-Pack
Dry Creek 3½” ‘Old Ugly with Attitude’ 10-Pack
Gomakatsu Off-Set Shank Worm Ewg 6-Pack
Eagle Claw Quarter Oz Worm Weights 8-Pack
Gomakatsu Darter 26 5-Pack
Yamamoto Baits Green Pumpkin 5” 10-Pack
Rapala Lipless Series Snare 50
VMC Wacky 2/0 Hooks 6-Pack
Value $100
Donated by Erick Olson
Starting bid
Lucky Barber Co. $65 full-service gift card, one container Black Level III Slime
(Hair) Gel, Black Level III After Shave Cologne Variety 3-Pack (13½ fluid oz per
bottle), Black Level III Black Mask Charcoal Deep Cleanser (8.45 fluid oz) all
conveniently packaged for easy carry within a Tinhaul western-themed backpack.
Value $140
Donated by Erick Olson
Starting bid
Snoopy and the Gang celebrated their 75 th anniversary last year, add their fun to
your life with a hard-sided Igloo Playmate “Escape to Nature” cooler, a Peanuts
Gang soup mug, two coffee mugs (different pictures), a white Snoopy 16 oz Igloo
thermos, a mini jigsaw puzzle, and a pack of 12 thank-you cards.
Value $105
Donated by Carolyn Osmond
Starting bid
Snoopy and the Gang celebrated their 75 th anniversary last year, add their fun to
your life with this Igloo “Beagle Scouts” square lunch cooler bag and Loungefly
mini backpack featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. Backpack has two zippered
outer compartments and adjustable shoulder straps.
Value $65
Donated by Carolyn Osmond
Starting bid
Snoopy and the Gang celebrated their 75 th anniversary last year, add their fun to
your life with a Halloween-themed Loungefly mini backpack and a pair of size 7
Snoopy and Woodstock slipper boots by The Bradford Exchange. Includes a
travel/storage bag for the boots.
Value $140
Donated by Carolyn Osmond
Starting bid
Commemorative jersey autographed by members of the 2026 Vikings softball
team.
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Commemorative jersey autographed by members of the 2026 Cougar softball team.
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Slugger softball bat autographed by members of the 2026 Vikings softball team.
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Slugger softball bat autographed by members of the 2026 Cougar softball team.
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Commemorative softball autographed by members of the 2026 Vikings softball
team.
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Commemorative softball autographed by members of the 2026 Cougars softball
team.
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Donated by Echo Cougar Softball Moms - Snacks, sunscreen, a Stanley, and a pair of camping chairs. All the essentials for a double header or two. Value - $100
Starting bid
Be prepared for the unexpected and keep your vehicle looking its best with this practical and thoughtful Roadside Rescue & Car Care Bundle, generously donated by Velasco Motors. 🚗✨
This bundle ensures you’re never left stranded with a reliable jump start kit, giving you peace of mind wherever the road takes you. Whether at home, work, or on the go, you’ll have the confidence of knowing help is right at your fingertips.
Once you’re back on the road, keep your vehicle in top shape with a bucket filled with high-quality car care products. From cleaning supplies to essential detailing items, everything you need is included to help you maintain a clean, polished ride inside and out.
Perfect for any driver, new or experienced, this bundle combines safety, convenience, and care—all in one package.
Value: 100.00
Donated by Velasco Motors
Starting bid
Bring home seven unique brick cactus sets that create a beautiful collection of cacti that will truly never die. Spend a relaxing afternoon building these fun and creative designs, then display them anywhere to keep your green thumb reputation intact—no sunlight or watering needed.
More than just a fun project, these cactus bricks represent something special. They were something Jordan loved and shared with her students, bringing creativity, patience, and joy into the classroom. Now you can build, display, and remember that same spirit every time you see them.
Enjoy the process of building these amazing brick creations and keep a little piece of Jordan’s passion growing in your home.
Donated by Valerie May
Value $30.00
Starting bid
Enjoy this creative Art Bundle for all ages, designed to spark imagination, relaxation, and hands-on fun for everyone! 🎨
This colorful collection includes a variety of creative supplies to explore different styles of art and expression. Inside you’ll find a coloring book perfect for relaxing and unwinding, a wooden flower to paint and decorate, and plenty of markers (and even more markers!) to bring bold ideas to life.
You’ll also enjoy a sparkling diamond art kit, adding a fun and detailed craft experience, along with a set of watercolors and a watercolor book for painting peaceful, flowing designs.
Whether you're creating solo, crafting with kids, or enjoying a family art night, this bundle has something for every age and every level of artist.
Unplug, create, and enjoy hours of artistic fun! 🎨✨
Value: 70.00
Donated by Valerie May and Sarah Silvani
Starting bid
Donated by Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon
Two (2) tickets in the West grandstand seating area for Wednesday or Thursday performance September 16th or September 17th of the 2026 Pendleton Round-Up.
Two (2) tickets to the Wednesday or Thursday night performance of Happy Canyon September 16th or September 17th.
Two passes into the Pendleton Round/Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Museum
Starting bid
Show your support for cancer awareness and softball with this meaningful and fun bundle featuring a stylish Swig Life cup, perfect for keeping your favorite drinks hot or cold on the go. 💗🥎
This package also highlights three of Jordan’s favorite local spots, making it both personal and enjoyable:
Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite, treating yourself to something sweet, or fueling up with coffee, this bundle brings together comfort, community, and some of Jordan’s favorite places to enjoy.
A perfect mix of remembrance, support, and everyday favorites. 💗
Value: $100.00
Donated by Valerie May and Tricia Lorence
Starting bid
Celebrate the joy of growing, planting, and nurturing with this beautiful Gardener’s Delight Bundle, perfect for both new gardeners and seasoned green thumbs.
This bundle is designed to bring life, color, and calm to any space—whether it’s a backyard garden, patio pots, or a sunny indoor corner. It includes everything needed to get your hands in the soil and enjoy the peaceful rhythm of gardening.
From planting to watering to watching things bloom, this bundle is all about slowing down and enjoying the process of growth. It’s a perfect reminder that with a little care and patience, beautiful things will always flourish.
Plant it. Grow it. Enjoy every moment. 🌱🌸
Donation: Tricia Lorence
Valerie May
Value: 40.00
Starting bid
Bring everyone together for a fun-filled evening with this Family Game Night & Snacks Bundle—perfect for laughter, connection, and a little friendly competition! 🎲🍿
Inside this bundle, you’ll find everything needed to create the perfect night in. A selection of family-friendly games sets the stage for hours of entertainment, whether you're playing in teams or going head-to-head. From quick laughs to competitive challenges, there’s something for everyone at the table.
To keep the energy going, enjoy a variety of delicious snacks perfect for sharing—sweet, salty, and everything in between. Just open the box, gather your favorite people, and let the fun begin.
This bundle is all about slowing down, spending time together, and making memories that last long after the game is over.
Game on. Snacks ready. Family time starts here! 🎉
Donated by Valerie May
Value: 40.00
Starting bid
Treat someone special—or yourself—to the ultimate relaxation experience with this beautifully curated “Specially for You – Best Wishes” comfort and spa bundle. Thoughtful, cozy, and indulgent, it’s perfect for birthdays, thank‑you gifts, Mother’s Day, self‑care nights, or any moment that deserves a little extra warmth.
This premium set includes:
Value: 50.00
Donation from Homes by Greg and Monica
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