Jordan Bennett Legacy Foundation

Hosted by

Jordan Bennett Legacy Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Jordan Bennett Legacy Foundation's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

1400 7th St, Umatilla, OR 97882, USA

Picnic at the Ball Park item
Picnic at the Ball Park
$35

Starting bid


Picnic at the Ball Park Basket.

  • Picnic basket
  • Blanket
  • Storage containers
  • Bowls
  • Cups
  • Utensils
  • Bottle opener
  • Wood cutting board
  • Various snacks.
Tea Tea and More Tea item
Tea Tea and More Tea
$35

Starting bid

Morningstar Blends English Breakfast Tea
Morningstar Blends Sick Tea
Morningstar Blends Sweet Dreams Tea
Bookworm floating Tea Steeper
Morningstar Blends tea cup
Silicone teabag infuser
Schmidtgall Honey

Let'er Buck item
Let'er Buck
$35

Starting bid

Let’er Buck peach salsa
Le’ter Buck Marionberry Jam
Let’er Buck Cranberry Pepper Jelly
Pendleton Round Up tea towel
Artisan sourdough bread
Cracker Collection
Tostitos corn chip

Grand Slam Grill Pack item
Grand Slam Grill Pack
$100

Starting bid

Step up to the plate with this all-star lineup from Hill’s Premium Meats! This crowd -pleasing bundle includes a variety pack featuring two packages each of Mild Italian Sausage, Hot Italian Sausage, Bacon Bratwurst, Old Fashioned Bratwurst, Chili &  Smoked Paprika Sausage, #1 Old Fashioned Frankfurters, and #1 Smoked German  Brand Sausage—plus one package each of 2 lb. Bacon Doggies and 2 lb. Original  Doggies, all packed in a Hill Meat cooler bag.  

Perfect for game day, backyard BBQs, or feeding your whole team!


Elephants, Zebras, and Giraffes – Oh, My! item
Elephants, Zebras, and Giraffes – Oh, My!
$90

Starting bid

Adorable 42 x 53 inches baby quilt in neutral colors great for any baby stroller,

crib, or room featuring friendly mini elephants, zebras, and giraffes accompanied

by a 5-piece gift set of bodysuit, pants, bib, cap, and socks decorated with giraffes;

a 3-pack of soft burpee cloths; 3 books for cuddle-and-read time with your bundle

of joy (The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s abc, The Wheels on the Bus, and Lift-a-Flap

book Babies Love Animals); an elephant-shaped mitt teether; and a $10.00 gift

card redeemable at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and HomeSense; all

nestled in a two-compartment, soft-sided basket with handles featuring an

elephant, perfect for holding diapers and wipes or baby books or other items in

your little one’s nursery.

Value $190

Quilt Made &amp; Donated by Jenni Peterson

Other Items Donated by Carolyn Osmond

Taste of the Season item
Taste of the Season
$90

Starting bid

Festive Christmas baking themed 49 x 49 inches quilt featuring recipe items for

gingerbread, peppermint stick candy, St. Nicholas chocolates, ice cream, candy

canes, and caramels. Tucked into a white basket suitable for any season with the

quilt is an 8-piece Cook’s Corner set of 4 measuring spoons and 4 measuring cups;

a 2-pack of Cuisinart mini oven mitts; 2 24oz tumblers; and a marshmallow cherry

scented candle with lid.

Value $190

Quilt Made &amp; Donated by Jenni Peterson

Other Items Donated by Carolyn Osmond

Peanuts Power #2 item
Peanuts Power #2
$20

Starting bid

Snoopy and the Gang celebrated their 75 th anniversary last year, add their fun to

your life and brighten up your holidays with this Loungefly Snoopy and

Woodstock Christmas mini backpack featuring two outside zippered compartments

and one inside zippered compartment.


Value $30

Donated by Carolyn Osmond

Get Out and Recreate! item
Get Out and Recreate!
$80

Starting bid

Wire Basket with Wood Handles Contains:

 $100 Big 5 Gift Card

 Foldable Backpack

 Travel Speaker

 Ball Cap

 Stress/Exercise Hand Squeezer

 Ointment Container with Burn Gel &amp; Triple Antibiotic Ointment

 Stanley 30 oz Travel Tumbler

 Floating Key Chain

 Snap Bracelet

 Plastic Carry Case with SPF30 Sunscreen, Hand Sanitizer Spray, Insect

Repellant Spray, Insect Bite Relief Spray, and After Sun Spray


Catch of the Day item
Catch of the Day
$50

Starting bid

Help yourself reel them in with this Flambeau 1-Tray Tackle Box containing:

 Swing Impact Fat Tails 6-Pack

 Dry Creek 3½” ‘Old Ugly with Attitude’ 10-Pack

 Gomakatsu Off-Set Shank Worm Ewg 6-Pack

 Eagle Claw Quarter Oz Worm Weights 8-Pack

 Gomakatsu Darter 26 5-Pack

 Yamamoto Baits Green Pumpkin 5” 10-Pack

 Rapala Lipless Series Snare 50

 VMC Wacky 2/0 Hooks 6-Pack


Value $100

Donated by Erick Olson

A Cut Above item
A Cut Above
$70

Starting bid

Lucky Barber Co. $65 full-service gift card, one container Black Level III Slime

(Hair) Gel, Black Level III After Shave Cologne Variety 3-Pack (13½ fluid oz per

bottle), Black Level III Black Mask Charcoal Deep Cleanser (8.45 fluid oz) all

conveniently packaged for easy carry within a Tinhaul western-themed backpack.


Value $140

Donated by Erick Olson

Peanuts Power #1 item
Peanuts Power #1
$50

Starting bid

Snoopy and the Gang celebrated their 75 th anniversary last year, add their fun to

your life with a hard-sided Igloo Playmate “Escape to Nature” cooler, a Peanuts

Gang soup mug, two coffee mugs (different pictures), a white Snoopy 16 oz Igloo

thermos, a mini jigsaw puzzle, and a pack of 12 thank-you cards.

Value $105

Donated by Carolyn Osmond

Peanuts Power #3 item
Peanuts Power #3
$35

Starting bid

Snoopy and the Gang celebrated their 75 th anniversary last year, add their fun to

your life with this Igloo “Beagle Scouts” square lunch cooler bag and Loungefly

mini backpack featuring Snoopy and Woodstock. Backpack has two zippered

outer compartments and adjustable shoulder straps.

Value $65

Donated by Carolyn Osmond

Peanuts Power #4 item
Peanuts Power #4
$70

Starting bid

Snoopy and the Gang celebrated their 75 th anniversary last year, add their fun to

your life with a Halloween-themed Loungefly mini backpack and a pair of size 7

Snoopy and Woodstock slipper boots by The Bradford Exchange. Includes a

travel/storage bag for the boots.


Value $140

Donated by Carolyn Osmond

Autographed Jersey item
Autographed Jersey
$40

Starting bid

Commemorative jersey autographed by members of the 2026 Vikings softball

team.

Autographed Jersey item
Autographed Jersey
$40

Starting bid

Commemorative jersey autographed by members of the 2026 Cougar softball team.

Autographed Bat Vikings item
Autographed Bat Vikings
$40

Starting bid

Slugger softball bat autographed by members of the 2026 Vikings softball team.

Autograph Bat Cougars item
Autograph Bat Cougars
$40

Starting bid

Slugger softball bat autographed by members of the 2026 Cougar softball team.

Autographed Softball item
Autographed Softball
$20

Starting bid

Commemorative softball autographed by members of the 2026 Vikings softball

team.

Autograph Softball item
Autograph Softball
$20

Starting bid

Commemorative softball autographed by members of the 2026 Cougars softball

team.

Softball Mom Survival Kit item
Softball Mom Survival Kit
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Echo Cougar Softball Moms - Snacks, sunscreen, a Stanley, and a pair of camping chairs. All the essentials for a double header or two. Value - $100



Roadside Rescue & Car Care Bundle item
Roadside Rescue & Car Care Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Be prepared for the unexpected and keep your vehicle looking its best with this practical and thoughtful Roadside Rescue & Car Care Bundle, generously donated by Velasco Motors. 🚗✨

This bundle ensures you’re never left stranded with a reliable jump start kit, giving you peace of mind wherever the road takes you. Whether at home, work, or on the go, you’ll have the confidence of knowing help is right at your fingertips.

Once you’re back on the road, keep your vehicle in top shape with a bucket filled with high-quality car care products. From cleaning supplies to essential detailing items, everything you need is included to help you maintain a clean, polished ride inside and out.

Perfect for any driver, new or experienced, this bundle combines safety, convenience, and care—all in one package.


Value: 100.00

Donated by Velasco Motors

Forever Cactus Brick Set item
Forever Cactus Brick Set
$15

Starting bid

Bring home seven unique brick cactus sets that create a beautiful collection of cacti that will truly never die. Spend a relaxing afternoon building these fun and creative designs, then display them anywhere to keep your green thumb reputation intact—no sunlight or watering needed.

More than just a fun project, these cactus bricks represent something special. They were something Jordan loved and shared with her students, bringing creativity, patience, and joy into the classroom. Now you can build, display, and remember that same spirit every time you see them.

Enjoy the process of building these amazing brick creations and keep a little piece of Jordan’s passion growing in your home.


Donated by Valerie May

Value $30.00

All-Ages Art Adventure Bundle item
All-Ages Art Adventure Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this creative Art Bundle for all ages, designed to spark imagination, relaxation, and hands-on fun for everyone! 🎨

This colorful collection includes a variety of creative supplies to explore different styles of art and expression. Inside you’ll find a coloring book perfect for relaxing and unwinding, a wooden flower to paint and decorate, and plenty of markers (and even more markers!) to bring bold ideas to life.

You’ll also enjoy a sparkling diamond art kit, adding a fun and detailed craft experience, along with a set of watercolors and a watercolor book for painting peaceful, flowing designs.

Whether you're creating solo, crafting with kids, or enjoying a family art night, this bundle has something for every age and every level of artist.

Unplug, create, and enjoy hours of artistic fun! 🎨✨

Value: 70.00

Donated by Valerie May and Sarah Silvani

Round Up Package item
Round Up Package
$80

Starting bid

Donated by Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon


Two (2) tickets in the West grandstand seating area for Wednesday or Thursday performance September 16th or September 17th of the 2026 Pendleton Round-Up.

Two (2) tickets to the Wednesday or Thursday night performance of Happy Canyon September 16th or September 17th.

Two passes into the Pendleton Round/Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Museum

Swig Life & Local Favorites Bundle – In Support of Cancer Aw item
Swig Life & Local Favorites Bundle – In Support of Cancer Aw
$50

Starting bid

Show your support for cancer awareness and softball with this meaningful and fun bundle featuring a stylish Swig Life cup, perfect for keeping your favorite drinks hot or cold on the go. 💗🥎

This package also highlights three of Jordan’s favorite local spots, making it both personal and enjoyable:

  • A $10 Crumbl Cookie gift card for fresh, gourmet cookies that change weekly 🍪
  • A $20 Chipotle gift card for a fresh and customizable meal 🌯
  • A $15 Dutch Bros Coffee gift card for your favorite energizing drinks ☕

Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite, treating yourself to something sweet, or fueling up with coffee, this bundle brings together comfort, community, and some of Jordan’s favorite places to enjoy.

A perfect mix of remembrance, support, and everyday favorites. 💗

Value: $100.00

Donated by Valerie May and Tricia Lorence

Gardner's Delight item
Gardner's Delight
$20

Starting bid

Celebrate the joy of growing, planting, and nurturing with this beautiful Gardener’s Delight Bundle, perfect for both new gardeners and seasoned green thumbs.

This bundle is designed to bring life, color, and calm to any space—whether it’s a backyard garden, patio pots, or a sunny indoor corner. It includes everything needed to get your hands in the soil and enjoy the peaceful rhythm of gardening.

From planting to watering to watching things bloom, this bundle is all about slowing down and enjoying the process of growth. It’s a perfect reminder that with a little care and patience, beautiful things will always flourish.

Plant it. Grow it. Enjoy every moment. 🌱🌸

Donation: Tricia Lorence

Valerie May

Value: 40.00

Family Game Night & Snacks Bundle item
Family Game Night & Snacks Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Bring everyone together for a fun-filled evening with this Family Game Night & Snacks Bundle—perfect for laughter, connection, and a little friendly competition! 🎲🍿

Inside this bundle, you’ll find everything needed to create the perfect night in. A selection of family-friendly games sets the stage for hours of entertainment, whether you're playing in teams or going head-to-head. From quick laughs to competitive challenges, there’s something for everyone at the table.

To keep the energy going, enjoy a variety of delicious snacks perfect for sharing—sweet, salty, and everything in between. Just open the box, gather your favorite people, and let the fun begin.

This bundle is all about slowing down, spending time together, and making memories that last long after the game is over.

Game on. Snacks ready. Family time starts here! 🎉

Donated by Valerie May

Value: 40.00

Something Special - Just For YOU! item
Something Special - Just For YOU! item
Something Special - Just For YOU!
$20

Starting bid

Treat someone special—or yourself—to the ultimate relaxation experience with this beautifully curated “Specially for You – Best Wishes” comfort and spa bundle. Thoughtful, cozy, and indulgent, it’s perfect for birthdays, thank‑you gifts, Mother’s Day, self‑care nights, or any moment that deserves a little extra warmth.

This premium set includes:

  • Cozy Blanket with Message — Soft, warm, and uplifting, perfect for snuggling on the couch
  • Stainless Steel Tumbler — Keeps drinks hot or cold for hours; ideal for coffee, tea, or on‑the‑go hydration
  • Fuzzy Socks — Plush and warm for ultimate comfort
  • Soft Eye Mask — Helps block out light for restful sleep
  • Floral Soap — Beautifully scented and decorative
  • Scented Candle — Creates a calming, spa‑like atmosphere
  • Bath Bomb — Adds fragrance and fizz to any bath
  • Handmade Soap — Crafted with care for a gentle, luxurious feel

Value: 50.00

Donation from Homes by Greg and Monica

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