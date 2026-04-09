Jordan Bennett Legacy Foundation's Silent Auction 2026

Bring everyone together for a fun-filled evening with this Family Game Night & Snacks Bundle—perfect for laughter, connection, and a little friendly competition! 🎲🍿

Inside this bundle, you’ll find everything needed to create the perfect night in. A selection of family-friendly games sets the stage for hours of entertainment, whether you're playing in teams or going head-to-head. From quick laughs to competitive challenges, there’s something for everyone at the table.

To keep the energy going, enjoy a variety of delicious snacks perfect for sharing—sweet, salty, and everything in between. Just open the box, gather your favorite people, and let the fun begin.

This bundle is all about slowing down, spending time together, and making memories that last long after the game is over.

Game on. Snacks ready. Family time starts here! 🎉

Donated by Valerie May

Value: 40.00