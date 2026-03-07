Jordan Catholic School Of Rock Island Inc

Hosted by

Jordan Catholic School Of Rock Island Inc

About this event

Jordan Catholic School Golf Outing 2026

9500 35th St W

Rock Island, IL 61201, USA

Individual Golfer
$80

⛳ Golf & Dinner – $80 per Golfer
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, dinner, and access to all event activities.


Team Registration
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

👥 Team Registration – $320 per Team (4 Golfers)


Register your full 4-person scramble team and enjoy 18 holes of golf, cart, dinner, and access to all event activities.

Dinner Only
$20

🍽️ Dinner Only Ticket – $20

Not golfing? Join us after the round for a great evening of dinner, awards, raffles, and community fellowship while supporting Jordan Catholic School. Dinner begins at 5:30 PM at Highland Springs Golf Course.

Team Mulligans (6 for $20 per Team)
$20

🔄⛳ 6 for $20 per team

Team Skins Game ($20 per Team)
$20

🎯⛳ $20 per team

Team Yardstick ($20 per Team)
$20

📏⛳$20 per team

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

🎟️1 ticket for $5 for a chance at a great raffle prizes!

5 Raffle Tickets
$20

🎟️5 tickets for $20 for a chance at great raffle prizes!

Add a donation for Jordan Catholic School Of Rock Island Inc

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