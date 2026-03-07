Jordan Catholic School Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
⛳ Golf & Dinner – $80 per Golfer
Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, dinner, and access to all event activities.
👥 Team Registration – $320 per Team (4 Golfers)
Register your full 4-person scramble team and enjoy 18 holes of golf, cart, dinner, and access to all event activities.
🍽️ Dinner Only Ticket – $20
Not golfing? Join us after the round for a great evening of dinner, awards, raffles, and community fellowship while supporting Jordan Catholic School. Dinner begins at 5:30 PM at Highland Springs Golf Course.
🔄⛳ 6 for $20 per team
🎯⛳ $20 per team
📏⛳$20 per team
🎟️1 ticket for $5 for a chance at a great raffle prizes!
🎟️5 tickets for $20 for a chance at great raffle prizes!
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