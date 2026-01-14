Jordan Dwyer and Landon Crossley Foundation Online Store

DISCOUNT: for all pick up items and items that can be delivered locally in the Plano, TX area, use discount code PickupDiscount to receive $10 off each item purchased.





Johnnie-O Men's Polo Shirt - Blue with JDLC Logo on the left sleeve





Johnnie-O Men's Birdie Performance Polo Shirt - Tide

Get ready for a day of golf or everyday wear in this Johnnie-O Men's Birdie Performance Polo Shirt in Tide. This Birdie Performance Polo Shirt by Johnnie-O features printed performance jersey 3 button polo, side vents, left chest open, embroidered logo on center back yoke, UPF 50 sun protection. This Johnnie-O Birdie Performance Polo Shirt is made of 93% Polyester, 7% Spandex Jersey. Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Tumble dry low.





Available for pick-up in Plano, TX or shipment within the US



