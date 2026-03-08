The J.E.M.S. Shop

Embracing a New Normal: Hope and Healing After the Loss of a Son to Gun Violence is a compassionate guide, birthed from a mother, author Dr. Rochelle Gaston Malone’s, own shattered heart, for those navigating the painful aftermath of such a tragic loss. It provides practical advice, emotional support, and Biblical evidence of resilience to help parents and families find a path toward healing, advocacy, and hope. While the pain may never fully subside, this book aims to empower readers to honor their child’s memory, find meaning in their journey, and work towards a future where gun violence is reduced, and lives are saved.



