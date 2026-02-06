Hosted by

Jordan Elbridge Band Boosters Inc

About this event

Jordan Elbridge Marching Eagles 1st Annual Golf Tournament

4050 Milton Ave

Camillus, NY 13031, USA

Golf and Dinner -Individual Ticket
$125

18 holes of golf with a cart , food at the turn (hot dog or hamburger), and an Italian dinner after

4 Person Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Register your whole team for 18 holes of golf with a cart , food at the turn (hot dog or hamburger), and an Italian dinner after

Dinner Only - Individual Ticket
$35

Ticket for dinner only. Good for non golfers, family and friends who want to attend dinner but not golf.

Putting Contest
$5

Join our putting contest

3 putts for $5.00

Sponsor a Hole
$100

Signage at the tee box, mentioned in our social media posts

Putting Contest Sponsorship
$150

signage on the putting green, mentioned in all social media posts, portion of proceeds towards winner.

Premium Hole Sponsorship
$250

includes 2 people or ½ of a team in tournament (can have an existing ½ team join or other ½ registered), signage at tee box, mentioned in all social media posts, promotional material included in gift bag. 

Captain and Crew Sponsorship
$500

include 4 players, or 1 team in tournament, signage at tee box, mentioned in all social media posts, promotional material included in gift bag. 

Add a donation for Jordan Elbridge Band Boosters Inc

$

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