Jordan Elbridge Marching Eagles 1st Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
18 holes of golf with a cart , food at the turn (hot dog or hamburger), and an Italian dinner after
Register your whole team for 18 holes of golf with a cart , food at the turn (hot dog or hamburger), and an Italian dinner after
Ticket for dinner only. Good for non golfers, family and friends who want to attend dinner but not golf.
Join our putting contest
3 putts for $5.00
Signage at the tee box, mentioned in our social media posts
signage on the putting green, mentioned in all social media posts, portion of proceeds towards winner.
includes 2 people or ½ of a team in tournament (can have an existing ½ team join or other ½ registered), signage at tee box, mentioned in all social media posts, promotional material included in gift bag.
include 4 players, or 1 team in tournament, signage at tee box, mentioned in all social media posts, promotional material included in gift bag.
$
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