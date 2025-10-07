Jordan HS Choir Silent Auction - Fall 2025

This charming cozy-night-in basket, valued at over $60, is thoughtfully curated to create the perfect evening of comfort and relaxation. Enjoy popcorn, premium teas, sweet honey, and gourmet hot chocolate, complete with a cozy mug filled with hot chocolate mix. Wrap yourself in comfort with soft fuzzy socks and a plush blanket, and set a soothing ambiance with a beautifully scented candle.

Unwind with the included Rummikub game, reflect on your day with a gratitude journal, and treat yourself to delicious chocolates and Moose Munch for a sweet finish.

A delightful gift—or the perfect way to indulge in your own peaceful night at home.