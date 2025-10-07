Jordan HS Choir Silent Auction - Fall 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This cozy-night-in basket, valued at over $150, includes everything you need for the perfect evening at home. Enjoy popcorn buckets, popcorn, and eight mini popcorn seasonings, along with two types of tea, honey, and gourmet hot chocolate with marshmallows. Stay warm and relaxed with fuzzy socks and an extra-large plush blanket, and set the mood with an ornate glass candle. For entertainment, the basket features the classic Game of Clue, plus sweet treats including six varieties of cookies and a Russell Stover box of chocolates.
A perfect gift—or the perfect night in!
Starting bid
This charming cozy-night-in basket, valued at over $60, is thoughtfully curated to create the perfect evening of comfort and relaxation. Enjoy popcorn, premium teas, sweet honey, and gourmet hot chocolate, complete with a cozy mug filled with hot chocolate mix. Wrap yourself in comfort with soft fuzzy socks and a plush blanket, and set a soothing ambiance with a beautifully scented candle.
Unwind with the included Rummikub game, reflect on your day with a gratitude journal, and treat yourself to delicious chocolates and Moose Munch for a sweet finish.
A delightful gift—or the perfect way to indulge in your own peaceful night at home.
Starting bid
This holiday baking basket, valued at $100, includes everything you need to whip up festive seasonal treats. Inside you’ll find two sets of holiday cookie cutters, a KitchenAid whisk with festive whisks, colorful measuring spoons, and a set of heavy-duty nesting mixing bowls. Bake in style with Christmas cupcake liners, a red oven mitt, and a holiday spatula. Ingredients include two types of chocolate chips, two cake mixes, and two varieties of sprinkles—perfect for creating delicious holiday goodies.
Starting bid
Take your taste buds on a global adventure! This International Snacks Basket—valued at $60—features a selection of treats and flavors from countries around the world.
Starting bid
Get 4 front section reserved seats for the Pop Show concert on Thursday, May 14th at 7 pm in the JHS PAC.
Starting bid
Get 4 front section reserved seats for the Pop Show concert on Thursday, May 14th at 7 pm in the JHS PAC.
Starting bid
Have a front table reserved for your family and friends at the end of year choir banquet. (does not include tickets)
Starting bid
Have a front table reserved for your family and friends at the end of year choir banquet. (does not include tickets)
Starting bid
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Step into the spotlight and experience a day as the choir teacher! You’ll lead the class, help direct activities, and see what it’s like to guide our amazing Jordan Choir students. A unique and fun experience for any music lover!
Starting bid
Enjoy the flavors of Argentina with a $50 Pampa Grill gift card paired with handcrafted alfajores sablée—delicate butter cookies filled with rich dulce de leche. A delicious taste of authentic Argentinian tradition!
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal at First Watch with two $20 gift cards or tuck them into stockings for a perfect holiday surprise!
Starting bid
Win a fun and refreshing popsicle party for your choir class—a sweet way to celebrate hard work, teamwork, and make memories together!
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend—or any pet in your home—to something special with this $50 Pet Supplies Plus gift card, perfect for toys, treats, food, grooming supplies, and all the essentials your pets will love.
Starting bid
End of year choir audition vocal coaching/sight reading 30-minute coaching session in a group of lower classmen with a few choir council members.
Starting bid
End of year choir audition vocal coaching/sight reading 30-minute coaching session in a group of lower classmen with a few choir council members.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal at First Watch with three $20 gift cards or tuck them into stockings for a perfect holiday surprise!
Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to grab this festive headband paired with three charming sets of holiday earrings—together valued at $56.
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun day out with this great bundle, valued at over $60! It includes two coupons for a free pizza or salad at MOD Pizza (expires end of December), two PopStroke Buy One Get One golf pass coupons, and two free ice cream coupons (expires end of March). Grab a friend and enjoy delicious food, mini golf, and a sweet treat to top it all off!
Starting bid
Celebrate the season with a Piada Pasta Group Pack for 15–20, valued at $200–$250! Choose 2 pastas, 2 proteins, and 2 sides for a delicious, crowd-pleasing feast—perfect for holiday gatherings with family and friends.
Starting bid
Treat yourself—or someone special—to these five $15 gift cards, perfect for a little pampering!
Starting bid
Cheba Hut “Pinner” Dinner for 4 – Four 8-inch sandwiches, each with chips and a drink, perfect for a tasty meal with family or friends. Valued at $50-60!
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 gift cards for $25 each at Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and 5 coupons for a free dessert! Perfect for pizza night (or two) with friends or family, plus a sweet treat to finish it off.
Total Value: $80
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to Cibus Artisan Food – Katy, TX
Treat yourself to high-quality, artisan-style foods from Cibus! Choose from fresh cuts of beef, pork, and lamb, handcrafted sausages, and specialty gourmet items. Perfect for creating a delicious, restaurant-quality meal at home or sampling authentic Venezuelan-inspired flavors.
Starting bid
Bid on this fun Chick-fil-A gift basket packed with favorites! Includes a Chick-fil-A bag, holiday ornament, plush cow, coin wallet, waffle-fry keychain, and 10 coupons good for either a Chicken Biscuit or 4-count Chick-n-Minis. A perfect mix of treats, swag, and breakfast goodies!
Starting bid
Grab this bundle of movie magic! Enjoy ten trips to Xscape Theatres. Passes aren’t valid for Special Attractions, 3D, or Xtreme Xscape movies, and some new releases may have a short 1–4 week wait. Just call ahead to confirm—then get ready for popcorn and fun!
*Please Note - passes will be mailed to winner after auction closes*
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a delicious Nothing Bundt Cake. Perfect for dessert or any celebration. Cake must be picked up on 12/19 and flavor is determined by store availability.
Starting bid
Tee off with 4 all-day golf passes at PopStroke ($30 each) and treat yourself to 4 ice cream coupons ($7 each). Fun, games, and a sweet treat—perfect for friends or family!
Total Value: $148
Starting bid
Experience Orange Theory Fitness with 3 classes! Each class combines treadmill cardio, rowing, and strength training in a heart-rate-based group workout. Burn calories, build strength, and track your results while enjoying a motivating and supportive environment. Perfect for anyone looking to get fit and have fun!
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo with 4 Clubhouse seats in Section 325, Seats 9–12, plus 1 Blue Lot Parking Pass. The auction winner will coordinate with the Ferrell Family to select a date and show that works best.
Value: $300.
Special thanks to the Ferrell Family for their generosity!
Starting bid
Enjoy the authentic taste of Texas with this $50 Spring Creek BBQ gift card! Known for their slow-smoked brisket, tender ribs, homemade rolls, and warm Southern hospitality, Spring Creek BBQ is a local favorite for families and barbecue lovers alike.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!